Nurses love these walking shoes with 'no break-in time needed' — they're down to $32

We spend a lot of time on our feet. Many of us don’t realize how long we've been standing or walking until each passing minute becomes a little more painful. It definitely pays to think ahead: Whether you're on your feet at work, getting your steps in for exercise or have a busy household that keeps you on your toes, you need comfortable shoes. There are plenty of supportive sneakers out there, but we've been hearing great things about STQ walking shoes. Amazon shoppers say they deliver everything your feet need and then some. Right now, you can bag a pair on sale for as low as $32.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

If you've been shopping for a good pair of walking shoes, you know they can be expensive. You could shell out $150 or more for a pair of trendy Hokas — or you could get multiple pairs of the STQs for that kind of cash.

Why do I need this? 🤔

For cushy sneakers, these are as light and breezy as it gets. They have a breathable liner and a mesh upper to keep your tootsies nice and ventilated. That mesh also dries quickly in case you have a run-in with a puddle — and this summer, you can count on that happening a lot! The upper shell of the shoes has a low drop near the ankle, and the back top is soft and flexible. That means that if you're prone to blisters, these could reduce the risk of having your ankles rubbed the wrong way.

These walking shoes also come equipped with a lightweight, compressed EVA foam insole, which absorbs the tiny shocks you'll encounter as you go about your day and keeps your feet supported without weighing them down. On top of all that, the materials are 100% vegan.

Take the nurses' advice and spare yourself a visit to the foot doctor. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With over 8,000 five-star fans, these lightweight sneakers have earned praise from people from all walks of life, including medical professionals.

Pros 👍

One wrote: "I got these shoes for work. I'm a nurse, so I'm on my feet all day, and my feet never hurt at the end of the day when I wear these shoes!"

"I love it. Very comfortable, very light. I am a nurse, working long hours, perfect for my feet," wrote another medical pro.

"Loved these walking shoes/sneakers. Walked 6-10 miles every day for a week, and they were so comfortable. Didn't have to break them in before. Look great with jeans, skirts and sundresses. Considering buying another pair," said a third thrilled shopper.

"Lightweight and breathable. They are comfortable immediately. No break-in time needed. Insert has arch support. Insert is removable if you want to use your own," added another.

"My size 9 feet are fussy; I have bunions and a hammer toe," said a fifth fan. "These shoes are lightweight, comfortable and breathable with good support, a nice insole and are very accommodating as the mesh has some stretch and the laces allow for a customized fit. They were fantastic right out of the box, are nice with or without socks, they are cute, not clunky, and I'm pleased they are washable."

Cons 👎

Need shoes for tromping through the rain — or soles that are whisper-quiet? You may want to look elsewhere.

"I am a vet tech who is on their feet for a solid eight hours a day at a busy animal hospital," shared a customer. "As someone who has high arches and struggles with sciatica when I don't wear good shoes, these are a lifesaver. [The] only downside is they are not waterproof, but you can easily stick them in the washer if they get dirty."

"Shoes were better than I had expected," said a final shopper. "I do a lot of kneeling, and they've held up to going back to their shape. My only issue with them is that they squeak. ... Which in the grand scheme of things is inconsequential, but annoying when I'm running. However, I'm still breaking them in."

