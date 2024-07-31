What Nutritionists Want You to Know About Almond Milk

What Nutritionists Want You to Know About Almond Milk





Alternative milk trends seem to change like the weather—and while oat milk might be the current reigning favorite, almond milk had its time in the spotlight and is still the non-dairy milk of choice for many. The question is: Is almond milk really good for you? Or are there healthier options out there?

Meet the Experts: Sarah Alsing, M.S., R.D., registered dietitian and owner of Delightfully Fueled, Daisy Mercer, R.D., a registered dietitian with MyFitnessPal, Kaytee Hadley, M.S., R.D.N., owner of Kaytee Hadley Holistic Health and Wellness, and Mindy Haar, Ph.D., R.D.N., assistant dean at New York Institute of Technology's School of Health Professions.



We asked registered dietitians to explain the good, bad, and ugly sides to the beverage.

What is almond milk?

Almond milk is a plant-based milk alternative made from ground almonds and water, says Sarah Alsing, M.S., R.D., registered dietitian and owner of Delightfully Fueled.

Almond milk benefits

There are plenty of perks to pouring up a glass of almond milk, having it with cereal, or opting for its froth in your latte, including:

It is naturally dairy-free

This makes almond milk a great option for people who are lactose intolerant, following a vegan diet, or can’t have dairy milk.

It’s rich in healthy fats

Almonds are an exceptional source of healthy fats, “which can contribute to overall heart health,” says Daisy Mercer, R.D., a registered dietitian with MyFitnessPal.

It’s multi-functional

“Almond milk can be used in smoothies and baking recipes and add minimal calories and carbs,” says Alsing. Kaytee Hadley, M.S., R.D.N., owner of Kaytee Hadley Holistic Health and Wellness adds that it is “incredibly diverse,” and can also be poured on cereal, added to coffee, used in cooking, or enjoyed on its own.

It’s hydrating

“Almond milk can aid in hydration, as plant-based milks have a 90% water content and also supply calcium and protein,” says Mindy Haar, Ph.D., R.D.N., assistant dean at New York Institute of Technology's School of Health Professions.

It’s sometimes calcium-enriched

“To provide similar nutrients as dairy milk, almond milk is often enriched with calcium. Calcium is important for strong bones. Drinking enriched almond milk can help prevent osteoporosis,” says Alsing.

Unsweetened almond milk is low in carbs and sugar

“People with diabetes may prefer to drink almond milk because of its lower carb content compared to dairy milk,” says Alsing.

It’s rich in vitamin E

One cup of almond milk provides over 100% of the daily recommended value of vitamin E, an antioxidant that plays a role in immune function to fight off infections, says Alsing.

Almond milk nutrition

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one cup of unsweetened almond milk contains:

39 calories

1 gram (g) protein

3 g fat

3 g carbs

2 g sugar

One cup of sweetened almond milk, per the USDA, contains:

73 calories

.9 g protein

2.3 g fat

12 g carbs

11.6 g sugar

Depending on which brand of almond milk you drink, it may also be fortified with extra calcium, vitamin D, vitamin A, vitamin B12, phosphorus, magnesium, and/or zinc, says Mercer.

What’s in almond milk?

The main ingredients of almond milk are almonds and water, although some are fortified with the above nutrients and other additives.

Almond milk downsides

The cons to drinking almond milk are:

It has minimal protein

“Unlike dairy milk, almond milk provides minimal protein,” says Alsing. “One cup of dairy milk naturally provides 8 grams of protein compared to just 1 gram in almond milk.”

Sweetened almond milk contains added sugars

“This might improve the taste, but it also increases the sugar content,” says Alsing. “I recommend choosing unsweetened almond milk. If you use almond milk in smoothies, the fruit you add will naturally sweeten your drink.”

Not environmentally friendly

“Almond milk is known to have a negative environmental impact due to the amount of water it takes to create, in addition to being an allergen for many,” says Mercer. “If you can’t have dairy-based milk, I would recommend drinking soy milk because it naturally contains a comparable amount of protein to cow’s milk.”

Is almond milk healthier than regular milk?

It all depends on your dietary needs—if you have a lactose intolerance, almond milk may be a good option, as long as you’re getting enough protein from the rest of your diet. If you have a nut allergy, it’s obviously not the right choice. If you rely on milk for its protein and calcium content, almond milk may not be for you.

“I recommend cow’s milk for those who do drink dairy because it naturally provides protein, calcium, and B vitamins,” says Alsing. “Soy milk is my top dairy free milk choice because it is naturally high in protein with about 7 g per cup and also provides B vitamins. Choose unsweetened for less sugar and calories.”

How to make almond milk at home

Making additive-free almond milk at home is easy. Below, Mercer breaks it down.

First, soak almonds in water overnight to soften them up. The next day, rinse them thoroughly before blending the almonds with more water until smooth. Strain the mixture over a milk bag or cheesecloth to remove any pulp that wasn’t mixed, and you have yourself unsweetened almond milk. If you prefer something a little sweeter, add in maple syrup, honey, vanilla, or another sweetener and blend again.

You Might Also Like