How often should you drink sports drinks like Gatorade? Dietitians weigh in.

Whether you’re in the midst of a HIIT class or training for a marathon, our bodies run on adrenaline to lock in and finish a challenging workout. But if fatigue starts to set in, or your leg begins to cramp, a splash of sports drink might be just what you need.

Gatorade is the longstanding electrolyte drink that’s fueled athletes for decades. By restoring lost electrolytes, it helps to boost hydration and ultimately enhance your athletic performance. For endurance athletes, an electrolyte drink like Gatorade might help you reach the finish line, but it’s not for everyone. Who most benefits from Gatorade, and how often should you actually be drinking it? Here’s what dietitians have to say.

What is the benefit to drinking Gatorade, electrolytes?

Gatorade is powered by electrolytes (namely, sodium and potassium), which are minerals that have an electrical charge, says Sotiria Everett, a clinical assistant professor at Stony Brook Renaissance School of Medicine.

There’s a number of reasons why we need a good balance of electrolytes in the body; it helps regulate fluid levels, promotes a healthy pH and supports nerve, muscle and brain function, says Yaffi Lvova, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Banner Health.

The main benefit to having a sports drink like Gatorade is to replenish the electrolytes lost when you sweat during prolonged exercise, says Everett. If you’re rapidly losing fluid when working out, you’ll become dehydrated, which can lead to muscle cramps, headaches, brain fog and general fatigue, per Cleveland Clinic.

Gatorade aims to combat the symptoms of dehydration by restoring electrolytes to the body. Naturally, Gatorade’s exact nutritional value will depend on which formula you choose. For instance, Gatorade G2 (which is Gatorade’s lower-calorie cousin) contains only 40 calories in a 16 fluid ounce bottle, per Healthline. Similarly, Gatorade Zero is another lower-calorie Gatorade, but its formula contains zero added sugar.

Can you drink Gatorade everyday?

Gatorade was created to support athletic performance. So, when it comes to how often you should drink it, or if you should even drink it at all, there’s a couple different factors at play. It’s important to consider your individual level of physical activity, the intensity and length of your workouts and environmental variables (such as temperature and humidity), says Lvova.

It's not recommended to drink Gatorade unless you’re participating in some sort of prolonged exercise or endurance event, says Everett. Therefore, if you’re a recreational exerciser that doesn’t break too much of a sweat, or if you plan to work out for less than an hour, you can likely get by just drinking water, she says.

If you’re drinking Gatorade often, bear in mind that most formulations contain added sugar, which isn’t ideal if you’re exercising with the intention to lose weight. Prolonged exposure to sugar could also have negative implications for dental health, says Everett. Lastly, due to their high sodium levels, electrolyte drinks like Gatorade might not be a good option if you’re someone who has, or is at risk of having, high blood pressure, says Lvova.

What’s the best source of hydration?

At the end of the day, you don’t necessarily need Gatorade (or any other sports drink for that matter) to help you feel hydrated when you exercise. For the vast majority of people, drinking water and incorporating a variety of electrolyte-rich foods into your diet is usually enough to maintain a good balance of electrolytes. Everrett recommends consuming fruits and vegetables that have a high water content, such as celery, spinach, apples, grapes and oranges.

However, if you’re gearing up for a 5K or heading into a sweat-intensive spin class, having an electrolyte drink like Gatorade can still be a great option. What’s most important is to listen to your body, and when in doubt, it's always a good idea to have a conversation with a healthcare provider. They can help point you in the direction of an electrolyte drink that best suits your overall health goals.

