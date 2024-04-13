O.J. Simpson's death prompts 4,500% spike in web searches for prostate cancer, and more questions people are asking this week

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.

What are Canadians searching for online? This week's most popular health-related questions, answered. (Images via Getty Images)

Every day, Canadians turn to the internet for answers to their biggest health-related questions. Whether we’re avoiding a trip to the doctor or simply curious to learn more about the latest headlines, there’s nothing off-limits when it comes to web searches.

When news broke that former NFL star O.J. Simpson had died from cancer, web searches to learn more about his cause of death spiked by 4,900 per cent.

What kind of cancer did O.J. Simpson have?

O.J. Simpson died on April 10th from prostate cancer. (Image via Getty Images)

On Thursday, Simpson’s family released a statement to X (formerly Twitter) announcing his death: "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

The 76-year-old, who was acquitted of criminal charges for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldsmith but found liable in a separate civil trial, kept his cancer diagnosis private. In Februray, a local Las Vegas news outlet reported that Simpson was receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Canada, prostate cancer is the most diagnosed cancer for men in Canada. Approximately 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, with an estimated 24,400 new cases diagnosed each year.

The prostate gland is located just below the bladder and surrounds the urethra; it produces fluid that along with sperm makes up semen. When detected early, prostate cancer Symptoms of prostate cancer may include painful urination, blood in the urine or semen, painful ejaculation, frequent urge to urinate (especially at night), weakened stream of urine and pain in the hips, pelvis or back. Weight loss, kidney problems and bone pain could also be signs that cancer has spread or advanced.

One in 29 men are expected to die from prostate cancer, however when detected early, prostate cancer can be treated and in some cases, eliminated. Unlike other forms of cancer, prostate cancers are usually slow growing; cells can begin changing up to 30 years before tumours become large enough to cause symptoms. By the time symptoms appear the cancer may have spread. Regular prostate screenings (usually every two to three years) can also help detect cancer before symptoms appear. Visit your doctor if you experience any symptoms or have concerns about prostate health.

What are the signs of eye damage from the solar eclipse?

The April 8th solar eclipse caused many Canadians to search for signs of eye damange. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

After this week’s phenomenal solar eclipse, there was a 3,500 per cent uptick in web searches for signs of eye damage.

According to the Canadian Opthalmological Society, solar retinopathy (or eclipse retinopathy) is a “photochemical injury to the macular tissue” that can be caused by even just a few seconds of looking at the sun.

Symptoms of solar retinopathy include blurred vision, eye pain and vision loss in the centre of your eyesight and requires immediate medical attention from an eye care professional.

While there is no treatment for solar retinopathy, most people improve within three to six months. However, there must be regular visits to an eye care professional to monitor vision loss. In some cases, vision loss or distortions will be permanent.

What are the signs of appendiceal cancer?

"The Cleaning Lady" star Adan Canto died from appendiceal cancer in January. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

This week, there was a 450 per cent increase in web searches for both appendiceal cancer and actor Adan Canto.

Although Canto died in January, his character made its final appearance on this week’s episode of the series “The Cleaning Lady.” The 42-year-old’s character was killed in a storyline that according to showrunners was “carefully thought out and discussed” so that the cast and crew could pay tribute to Canto while allowing “other characters to process his absence.”

The episode prompted inquiries into Canto’s cause of death, which was due to cancer of the appendix or as it’s also called, appendiceal cancer. According to BC Cancer, cancer of the appendix accounts for "less than 1 per cent of all colorectal tumours, or less than 1000 cancers a year across Canada."

Appendiceal cancer is difficult to detect and there are currently no screening tests available. While some people may experience abdominal or pelvic pain, bloating or fluid in the abdomen. Appendiceal cancer often goes undetected until it spreads to other areas of the body or causes appendicitis that will prompt medical intervention.

