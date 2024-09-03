Is olive oil good for you? The fast nutrition facts on this cooking staple

Oils often get a bad rap because of their dense caloric value as some contain trans fats, which can increase the risk of heart disease.

We do need dietary fats to live a healthy life though. They help give your body energy, support cell function, protect your organs, keep your body warm, absorb nutrients and produce hormones, the American Heart Association reports.

However, not all oils are created equal− each type has a different nutritional profile with unique benefits.

Olive oil is one of the most popular choices for cooking. But is it healthy? Here's what experts say.

Is olive oil good for you?

Yes!

“Olive oil is one of the most commonly recommended oils for a variety of reasons, and with little controversy,” says Kat Benson, a registered dietitian with Top Nutrition Coaching.

Benefits of olive oil

The benefits of olive oil come from the source itself.

“The oil is extracted from olives, and is rich in unsaturated fatty acids, especially an unsaturated fatty acid called oleic acid, which is a fatty acid linked to reduced inflammation when consumed,” Benson says.

It can also help with the absorption of important fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin D, vitamin A, vitamin E and vitamin K.

“Olive oil is rich in antioxidants, which help combat damage in the body in a variety of ways,” says Benson. “Studies have linked olive oil consumption to improved cardiovascular health, reduced joint pain, brain health and more.”

Can olive oil be unhealthy?

It depends on what your goals are.

“As with any fat, olive oil is a high source of calories, which can be very helpful when trying to restore/increase weight depending on the amount consumed,” says Benson.

But, of course, it can also lead to too much weight gain. Portion control is important. It’s best used in moderation, both for health and flavor.

“The reality is I don’t recommend people aiming to get a bulk of their nutrients from cooking oil, period,” registered dietitian Abbey Sharp previously told USA TODAY. “I think we can utilize oils in moderation as a way to enhance the cooking process and enhance the flavor (and) get some heart-healthy fats in there.”

Is it OK to have olive oil every day?

It depends on the person and their health, but generally, it is safe for everyday consumption.

“Olive oil can fit well into daily intake,” Benson says. “The recommended amount of olive oil to consume per day can vary based on individual dietary needs, overall diet, activity level, and health status. A general guideline is to consume about 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil daily. This amount is associated with health benefits, such as reduced inflammation and a lower risk of heart disease.”

But it is in your best interest to switch it up: "Variety is the spice of life," Sharp previously told USA TODAY.

She also recommends avocado oil, which has 50% of your daily vitamin D intake, a host of antioxidants and can decrease your levels of “bad” cholesterol while increasing “good” ones. Flax seed oil is another good choice and is rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

“It’s important to include a variety of fats in your dietary intake as olive oil does not contain all the essential fatty acids we need,” Benson says. “Consider adding a variety of healthy fat sources into your diet outside of olive oil, such as fatty fish (e.g. salmon, mackerel, sardines), avocados, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts, or consider a supplement if advised by your healthcare provider.”

