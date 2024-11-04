Olivia Rodrigo Reveals The ‘Oddly Specific’ Question She Asks On First Dates

After entering her WAG era this weekend while attending a Manchester United vs. Chelsea game at Old Trafford, Olivia Rodrigo has also confirmed her ultimate out-of-this-world first date question.

In an interview with Netflix on November 1, the 'good 4 u' star confessed the reasoning behind many signature tees she wore on stage during her Guts World Tour, including one that read 'Dump Him', which she admitted was a 'classic homage to Miss Britney Spears'. But most interestingly, she also admitted the one question she asks guys on first dates to gauge whether they're compatible.

'The biggest red flag, okay, this is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates,' she said. 'I always ask them if they would want to go to space.'

'And if they say yes, I don’t date them,' Rodrigo added with a smile. 'I just think if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself.'

Elsewhere in the interview, the former Disney Channel star also admitted that Sex and the City is one of her favourite TV shows of all time and said that she is firmly Team Aidan, referring to John Corbett's character on the series.

'Mr. Big sucks,' she said, a nod to Chris Noth's character, who served as the other love interest for Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. 'But we’ve all dated guys like that. You can’t let them go. But yeah, Aidan for the win.'

