One of Charlotte’s favorite, fast-growing Indian restaurants is expanding to Matthews

A fourth location of wildly popular and locally owned Curry Gate is set to open in Matthews this month.

The Indian and Nepalese restaurant is taking over the space where Nora’s Kitchen once operated.

“Everything is done and waiting for the city to come and check it,” co-owner Chuda Dhimal told CharlotteFive.

Curry Gate’s dal tadka and curried fish. Emiene Wright/CharlotteFive

Curry Gate is known for its flavorful Indian dishes including Tikka Masala, Tandoor Chicken and curry — with spice levels listed at 1-10 for your customization when ordering. Nepalese food on the menu includes momo and its Curry Gate Special Biryiani, a dum biryani with Chicken 65 served on top.

“A lot of people know about our food. We try to reach a lot of people,” Dhimal said. “And we have a lot of support from the community.”

Paneer Tikki Masala from Curry Gate 2 on South Boulevard in Charlotte. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

Curry Gate’s original location on West 24th Street, near Camp North End, opened in June 2020. It didn’t take long for the takeout-friendly Indian cuisine to take off, and its second location opened on South Boulevard in February 2023. Its third location followed at Monarch Market food hall in uptown Charlotte in December 2023.

The menu and management at King of Spicy — also owned by Dhimal — has been taken over by Curry Gate, as well. A formal name change to reflect the move is forthcoming in the next few months, Dhimal told CharlotteFive. Dhimal is also part owner of Curry Junction, now open at The Arboretum.

But that’s not all: The busy restaurant is looking to franchise, as well. Washington, D.C., has been identified as potential growth location, but the owners remain open to offers elsewhere.

Location: 1240 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Matthews, NC 28105 (opening soon)

Location: 630 W 24th St., Charlotte, NC 28206

Location: 5516 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28217

Location: Monarch Market, 101 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

Cuisine: Indian, Nepalease

Instagram: @curry.gate, @currygate02