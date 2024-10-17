'One-of-a-kind' water tower conversion for sale in Devon

A derelict water tower may seem like an unusual place to call home, but for enthusiastic DIYer Rob Hunt, it was the perfect project to take on. After years of hard work (including living in a mobile home and enduring a broken leg), the transformed tower is now for sale for £1.4 million.

Originally built in the 1940s, Rob purchased the abandoned building at Cloverly Cross in Bideford after scrolling past it on Zoopla and has spent the past two and a half years turning it into a luxury home.

'I haven't done anything like this before,' he said in a previous interview. 'I used to have a couple of rentals and done the odd house renovation but all pretty standard stuff. I always wanted to do something different — it was just pot luck it was within 20 miles of me and with the scope to do something really special with [it].'

Spanning three floors, the house provides unparalleled views that stretch across the countryside, reaching as far as the North Devon coast, Cornwall, and Dartmoor.

Rob's plan was a radical reimagining. Renovating every room with expert craftsmanship, he chose a modern kitchen from Wren, remodelled four to five generously-sized bedrooms, and added windows on the top floor to flood the space with light. He also did his best to keep original features, such as the central shaft ladder.

The garden is just as impressive. Captivated by the surrounding setting, Rob added a porcelain-tiled terrace with outdoor seating crafted from the original doors of the tower, laid a simple lawn, and planted a row of green hedges to blend in with the countryside walking routes nearby.

An electric gate and detached double garage add to the luxury of this home. There is also a large gravel driveway with ample parking.

The incredible restoration previously appeared on an episode of Derelict Rescue, and Rob has revealed that it will also feature in an upcoming episode of Grand Designs on Channel 4, which is fronted by Kevin McCloud.

'Whether you're looking for a permanent residence, a second home, or an investment as a holiday let, this fully furnished home is available with no ongoing chain,' say the agents at Knight Frank. 'A one-of-a-kind water tower conversion, this house is reminiscent of Grand Designs, offering breathtaking 360-degree views of both the countryside and coastline.'

This property is currently on the market for £1,400,000 with Knight Frank.

Take a look around...

