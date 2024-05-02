They opened Johnson County Thai restaurants. Then a seafood place. Here comes another

Bamboo Penny’s, Aqua Penny’s — and now one more.

Doug and Penny Mufuka will open yet another restaurant this summer, this one in The Shops of Prairie Village at 4160 W. 71st St.

The new restaurant, called Penny’s, will serve Thai and Asian dishes offered at Bamboo Penny’s, as well as other signature Thai dishes that aren’t on Bamboo Penny’s menu, according to a press release.

The new restaurant will also offer full-strength, low-alcohol and no-alcohol cocktails.

Wan Phen “Penny” Mufuka opened Bamboo Penny’s in 2021. Now she’s opening another KC area restaurant.

Penny’s will open in the former Gravity space, a bar and restaurant that closed in February after two years of operation. Before Gravity, Blue Moose served customers for 20 years.

The Mufakas opened Bamboo Pennys in Leawood’s Park Place at 5270 W. 116th Place in 2021. Upscale seafood restaurant Aqua Penny’s opened less than a month ago a block away at 11652 Ash St.

They also own KC Thai at 12250 W. 135th St.