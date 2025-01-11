We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Oprah's go-to cozy slipper brand has tons of house shoes on sale — starting at $15
Dearfoams brings comfort and style together with these oh-so-comfy gems.
If you want to sink into the coziness that wintertime has to offer, here's where to start: a haul of comfy slippers from Dearfoams is now on sale at Amazon. That's right, the brand that made Oprah's Favorite Things 2024 list is now offering their best and snuggliest on sale for up to 60% off. We suggest you snag one pair of Dearfoams for you, and they're always a thoughtful treat for anyone looking to snuggle up as the days keep getting colder. We've collected the best markdowns from the Dearfoams sale. Scroll on, and get your "Add to Cart" finger ready!
This is the slipper ideal that made it to Oprah's Favorite Things 2024 list. As she said: "Give a knit slipper with a faux-fur cuff and a memory foam insole —and you’ve just delivered relaxation-in-a-box to your nearest and dearest." This isn't the first time Dearfoams has made Oprah's list, but these slippers merge comfortable and cute — and they come in eight colors.
This rave reviewer agrees with Oprah: "Dearfoams are a popular brand of slippers, for good reason. I just liberated my new pair from the hang tag they came attached to, and slipped them on. Instantly, my toes are warm, and the soles of my feet are soothed by the comfort of the lining."
Looking for a multipurpose, multi-surface slipper? Designed with a multi-density cushioned insole and memory foam, these Dearfoams will bring you instant comfort and relaxation. And thanks to their rubber soles, these velour slippers can be worn indoors while lounging around the house or outdoors to grab the mail or walk the dog. And they get the thumbs-up from more than 5,000 five-star fans.
"Finding a slipper that just fits and is comfortable and supports is the most wonderful thing for my crazy feet," said a happy customer. "[These are] the best house slipper around. I bought 4 pairs. Machine washable, air dry, always have a spare. Very pleased with DearFoams."
One of the most popular Dearfoams slippers, with more than 6,000 five-star ratings, these adorable slippers are for the mama bear who deserves a lot of pampering. The fluffy footbed and memory foam insole will make her feel like she's dancing clouds rather than running around the house.
Just take it from this five-star fan who puts it perfectly: "These slippers feel so cozy on my feet, I hate to take them off to put on shoes!"
Another Oprah favorite, you can wake and walk in comfort with these quilted slippers. Made for cozy mornings, they're lined with soft faux sherpa and have a memory foam sole. This teddy slipper is a cold-morning fave for those who like a slipper that covers their whole foot.
"I was never a slipper-wearing person, but these are such a game changer," reported a five-star fan. "Super comfy and warm...like little sleeping bags on your feet!"
One of Dearfoams's more popular styles, these bridge the gap between indoor and outdoor shoes. With the inspiration of more than 3,400 five-star ratings, you're practically guaranteed to wear these through winter and beyond.
"I like having something to wear around the house (especially in winter) because I have hard floors and they get dirty easy with all my young kids," wrote a happy shopper. "I do not, however, like having hot feet. These slippers are great! My feet don't get sweaty in them, but they are comfy and warm."
This deal is for people who like their bills low and their comfort level high. With a rubber outsole and memory foam insole, these soft chenille slippers are cute and comfy enough to wear outside. This is also one of the more popular slipper styles from Dearfoams, with 3,800 five-star fans.
"Soft and cozy!" noted a rave reviewer. "These slippers are my go-to around the house! I love that they have the foam on the inside, it makes them very comfortable. Also, they wash really well (cold cycle). The best part, if you do need to step outside in the yard to get the mail, they have a solid bottom!"
These popular house shoes cover what your pajamas don't — with luxurious chenille and a memory foam sole, your ankles get the same plush treatment as your tootsies.
"I bought these for my wife, and she really likes them a lot ... and she doesn’t like anything (including me, sometimes)," wrote a doting husband. "But that all changed once I threw these at her and said, 'You always say your feet are cold, so I got you these slippers to keep them warm.'"
These clogs are great to slide on when you are looking for some extra snuggliness for your deserving tootsies. These plush slippers are made with a soft and breathable terry lining that keeps your feet dry and comfortable, and a sweatshirt-material exterior for optimal coziness. And don't forget to add the on-page coupon for extra savings.
They're a successful gift too: "I purchased these as a gift for my mom, and she loved them," shared a satisfied shopper. "In her own words, they are like Cadillacs for your feet. And she loves that the bottoms are like regular shoes, so she can wear them out around the house. The gray color looks nice, and they are durable yet comfortable."
For a slipper you can wear just like a shoe, these moccasins have a tough rubber sole that stands up to concrete and a genuine suede upper with a faux shearling lining for comfort.
"I’ve had these slippers for quite a while now, and they still look brand-new," wrote a satisfied shopper. "Faux lining is intact, and they are so warm and comfortable (I always have cold feet). These feel like a cozy hug for your feet. (Is that weird?!?)"
Planning a walk down the aisle? These cute puffs of clouds can help get you prepped for the altar. And if you want to name-drop, Kristin Chenoweth was spotted in these adorable wedding-themed slippers.
"I surprised my daughter with these on her wedding day, and they couldn’t have been more perfect," wrote one adoring mother. "She was able to wear them all day while she was getting ready, and they were super comfy. Then, after her ceremony, I set them underneath her chair at her sweetheart table and she was able to use them during her reception while she greeted her guests and danced the night away. She got so many compliments and she said it was probably her favorite gift from her wedding. My other daughter is getting married next December, and she will be getting a pair as well. They were way better than I anticipated and beautiful!"
These are exactly what you want to step into when you get out of the shower — nearly 9,000 rave reviewers agree. For those who like a more traditional house slipper, you can't go wrong with this popular style.
"Whenever I wear these around the house my husband always reminds me of the movie The Blues Brothers where Aretha Franklin wears the same slippers," wrote a comfy shopper. "These are fabulous, love the old-school vintage feel and look."
