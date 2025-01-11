Oprah's go-to cozy slipper brand has tons of house shoes on sale — starting at $15

This is the slipper ideal that made it to Oprah's Favorite Things 2024 list. As she said: "Give a knit slipper with a faux-fur cuff and a memory foam insole —and you’ve just delivered relaxation-in-a-box to your nearest and dearest." This isn't the first time Dearfoams has made Oprah's list, but these slippers merge comfortable and cute — and they come in eight colors.

This rave reviewer agrees with Oprah: "Dearfoams are a popular brand of slippers, for good reason. I just liberated my new pair from the hang tag they came attached to, and slipped them on. Instantly, my toes are warm, and the soles of my feet are soothed by the comfort of the lining."