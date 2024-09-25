Our 50+ beauty editor says this Bliss mask delivers a 'serious glow' — just $12

The Bliss Resurfacing Enzyme Mask is an Amazon fan favorite for a reason: It's filled with a specially formulated creamy pumpkin puree that is bursting with enzymes to gently exfoliate and hydrate the skin, leaving your complexion glowing and bright. Think of it as a PSL, but for your face! More good news: It's on sale right now for over 30% off at just $12, down from $18.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

You can score the mask for just $12, down from $18, which makes snagging this deal a no-brainer. Even more so, we haven't seen this price drop any lower all year, so why not pick up one (or two) for yourself? Because, after all, what says "fall" more than some pumpkin-y self-care skin care?

Why do I need this? 🤔

Let our beauty editor Jennifer Romolini share the scoop: "I love this product! This pumpkin enzyme mask has been a favorite of beauty editors for decades, and for good reason: It's a powerful at-home exfoliating treatment that truly wakes up your skin and gives it a serious glow. It uses enzymes from pumpkin, which are similar to alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic acid except a lot more gentle. This makes it an ideal exfoliant for those with more sensitive skin. Additionally, pumpkin is hydrating and packed with antioxidants like beta-carotene that can help nourish skin and soften wrinkles."

This fall staple is also chock-full of other skin-nourishing vitamins like vitamin C, which is known to help brighten and smooth skin. There's also a blend of shea butter and sodium hyaluronate that helps stave off dryness and flaking during the dry skin season. The mask helps to encourage the skin’s renewal, which reveals a hydrated, even and glowing complexion, perfect for all those pumpkin patch selfies soon to come.

We're out of our gourds with excitement over this autumnal face-saving marvel from Bliss. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Don't just take it from us — nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers have also given the Bliss Pumpkin Powerhouse Enzyme Face Mask a fresh five-star rating, too.

Pros 👍

"This is the fourth or fifth time I’ve bought this," one five-star reviewer said. "I made the mistake of trying a more expensive brand, and I was so disappointed. And after that made me break out, I had to come back to the one amazing product that works... I use this all over my face following that mighty marshmallow-whipped mask, and I truly have found the perfect balance for my skin."

"Absolutely amazing!!!" trumpeted another. They added: "This pumpkin mask really helps remove dead skin cells, dramatically lightens my dark spots and leaves this wonderful glow afterward. I plan to try more of their other products because I am loving the results!"

Sensitive skin? No problem! "After getting a facial, I was told to exfoliate and then use an enzyme mask to get into those pores and break up all the gunk," said this five-star fan. "I am 40, and my skin is changing ... The stinging is minimal and goes away."

Cons 👎

"Scent can use some work, but not a bad smell," wrote one shopper.

Another user added, "It leaves my skin a little bit tight so I didn't give it five stars, but it's great for sensitive skin because it isn't super abrasive."

