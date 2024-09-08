Outerwear Makes an Unexpected Appearance Outside the Shows at NYFW as Temperatures Dip

Before street style became the viral phenomenon it is today, WWD was documenting it as part of its “They Are Wearing” vertical, always with the knowledge that trends trickle up from the street just as much as they trickle down from the runway. Here, a look at what’s hot outside the shows at New York Fashion Week.

Ironically, it’s not the weather. The season may be spring, but an unexpected — and much welcomed — dip in temperatures over the weekend gave showgoers an excuse to whip out their best outerwear pieces and indulge in fall layering.

Leather remains key, especially in heavy duty biker styles and the all-important barn jacket. For colors, black is, of course, a classic, but brown and burgundy are shaping up to be this season’s new neutrals.

Meanwhile, another symbol of New York cool, denim, is painting the town blue. Trenchcoats are also part of the mix, but cropped versions could prove a fresher update to the more expected floor-duster. Other shapes to keep an eye out for throughout the week include the blouson, which so far has paraded down the runway at Tibi, Willy Chavarria and Simkhai.

For layering, remixed prep is going strong with cable knit sweaters for keeping cozy. On the punk side, a few showgoers layered cone bras and bustiers over their tops.

Animal prints are another trend, like the street-savvy gentleman here who opted for a python longline top coat that surely made a statement. New York City wasn’t dubbed the “Urban Jungle” for nothing.

For these and more of the best outerwear and layering moments at New York Fashion Week, see here.

