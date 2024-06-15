Owners ‘passing the reins’ on historic 1899 Victorian home near Charlotte. Look inside.

An 1899 Victorian Queen Anne-style home hit the market this month in the historic district of York, South Carolina, 40 minutes from Charlotte.

Spencer and Jordan Barkin are selling their home at 2 Kings Mountain St. for $575,000, according to its listing by Keller Williams Realty agent Kim Bigach.

The home has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979.

The interior includes formal rooms for dining and entertaining.

High ceilings, custom woodwork

The couple have lived in their 3,145-square-foot home since February 2021, Jordan Barkin told The Charlotte Observer on Friday.

“Our favorite aspects of the house are the high ceilings, custom woodwork and wrap-around veranda,” she said in an email.

“Our dogs love looking out through the bay windows at the birds and deer that pass through the property, which encompasses 3/4 of an acre,” Barkin said.

“The home is on a lovely corner in York’s verdant historic district,” she said.

The house is a walk away from shops, restaurants and town festivities, according to the listing.

Heart pine flooring, winding staircase

The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

A slate walkway and patio lead to the wrap-around porch.

The interior includes heart pine flooring throughout the home, along with a chef’s kitchen, large pantry and wet bar, formal rooms for dining and entertaining and a winding staircase.

The home at 2 Kings Mountain St. in York, S.C., is for sale for $575,000.

The home has six fireplaces, reconditioned claw foot tubs; “eccentric” moldings and transoms; and plenty of natural lighting, according to its listing.

Jordan Barkin said she and her husband are selling the house “to begin the next chapter in our lives, visiting friends and family across the U.S.”

The house, she said, “speaks to those who love character and history, and we look forward to passing the reins to the next generation of stewards.”