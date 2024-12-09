Pair of Judy Garland's Wizard Of Oz Ruby Slippers Sells For Staggering $32.5 million

A pair of ruby slippers famously worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz sold at auction for a record-breaking $32.5 million. The hammer price at Heritage Auctions in Dallas was $28 million, but the buyer's premium pushed the price up to the final mammoth figure. Initially estimated at a modest $2.9 million-$4.8 million, bidding quickly escalated, with over 800 potential buyers tracking the piece of film history. One of four surviving pairs worn by Judy Garland in 1939's The Wizard of Oz, the slippers that sold Saturday are now the most famous and, by far, the most valuable movie memorabilia ever sold at auction. Heritage Auctions Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena said: “There is simply no comparison between Judy Garland's Ruby Slippers and any other piece of Hollywood memorabilia. “The breathtaking result reflects just how important movies and movie memorabilia are to our culture and to collectors. “It's been a privilege for all of us at Heritage to be a part of the slippers' epic journey over the rainbow and off to a new home.”