Pandora has so many cute Christmas gift ideas — if I had $5,000, here's everything I would buy

I treat myself to new jewelry every year — here's everything I want from Pandora this holiday season.

Every year, I like to treat myself to a new piece of jewelry. The habit started when, many moons ago, I found myself heartbroken on Black Friday and bought Mejuri's Pavé Diamond Slim Signet to help soothe my sorrows. Even after the heartbreak healed, the tradition stuck, and now, while my ring finger remains bare, my jewerly box is anything but.

This year, I have a few pieces from Pandora on my bling wishlist. I already own several Pandora charms, but this Christmas, I have my sights set on styles like the Baroque Pearl Stacking Ring Set, the Organically Shaped Heart Ring or, if I find a generously sized cheque waiting for me in my stocking, the Pandora Infinite Lab-Grown Diamond Ring.

I am obsessed with my Pandora stack (Photo via Kayla Kuefler).

Shop my Pandora stack:

Pandora ME Double Link Chain Necklace $140 See at Pandora

Engravable Heart Tag Dangle Charm $90 See at Pandora

Engravable Love Heart Dangle Charm $60 See at Pandora

Splittable Sun & Moon Dangle Charm $90 See at Pandora

Engravable North Star Lab-grown Diamond Dangle Charm $90 See at Pandora

Below, I've rounded up several Pandora gift sets that would be welcome additions to your under-the-tree collection. Many of them are on sale (you're welcome!), so really, there's no excuse not to treat yourself.

Best Pandora Christmas gift ideas

Pandora Winter Starlight Bracelet Gift Set $119 $160 Save $41 The future is bright with this Winter Starlight Bracelet Gift Set on your wrist. The sterling silver adjustable bracelet is adorned with a sparkling star dangle charm and a second mini circular charm engraved with "The Future is Bright." $119 at Pandora

Pandora Splittable Sun & Moon Dangle Charm $90 For the person in your life who shines brighter than the sun and the moon is this Splittable Sun & Moon Dangle Charm. The two-piece set features a 14K gold-plated half sun and a sterling silver crescent moon charm. $90 at Pandora

Pandora PANDORA ESSENCE Baroque Pearl Stacking Ring Set $240 I have a total style crush on this Baroque Pearl Stacking Ring Set. With 14K gold plating and a cultured freshwater pearl, the stacking set is destined to become one of your most-worn items. $240 at Pandora

