Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Pandora has so many cute Christmas gift ideas — if I had $5,000, here's everything I would buy

I treat myself to new jewelry every year — here's everything I want from Pandora this holiday season.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
collage of pandora jewellery, pandora necklace, pandora bracelet, stack of pandora necklaces
Best Pandora gift sets in 2024 (Photos via Kayla Kuefler & Pandora)

Every year, I like to treat myself to a new piece of jewelry. The habit started when, many moons ago, I found myself heartbroken on Black Friday and bought Mejuri's Pavé Diamond Slim Signet to help soothe my sorrows. Even after the heartbreak healed, the tradition stuck, and now, while my ring finger remains bare, my jewerly box is anything but.

This year, I have a few pieces from Pandora on my bling wishlist. I already own several Pandora charms, but this Christmas, I have my sights set on styles like the Baroque Pearl Stacking Ring Set, the Organically Shaped Heart Ring or, if I find a generously sized cheque waiting for me in my stocking, the Pandora Infinite Lab-Grown Diamond Ring.

woman wearing blue sweater and grey cardigan with pandora necklaces
I am obsessed with my Pandora stack (Photo via Kayla Kuefler).

Below, I've rounded up several Pandora gift sets that would be welcome additions to your under-the-tree collection. Many of them are on sale (you're welcome!), so really, there's no excuse not to treat yourself.

Pandora

Engravable Love Heart Jewellery Gift Set

$84$120Save $36

Love is in the air — and on your necklace! — with Pandora's Engravable Love Heart Jewellery Gift Set. This pretty two-piece set includes a heart-shaped sterling silver pendant with the word "love" engraved and a delicate necklace chain. 

$84 at Pandora
Pandora

My Lucky Star Bracelet Gift Set

$210$300Save $90

When you wish upon a lucky star, sometimes you get...a bracelet! Pandora's My Lucky Star Bracelet Gift Set includes a 14K gold-plated adjustable bracelet and a sterling silver heart charm inscribed with "My Lucky Star."

$210 at Pandora
Pandora

Pandora ME Rainbow Medallion Chain Link Necklace Set

$415

This stunning (and versatile!) 14K gold-plated chain link necklace features links in micro, mini, and maxi sizes, so you can customize your look with different charms and layerings, like the included Rainbow Medallion Charm. 

$415 at Pandora
Pandora

Winter Starlight Bracelet Gift Set

$119$160Save $41

The future is bright with this Winter Starlight Bracelet Gift Set on your wrist. The sterling silver adjustable bracelet is adorned with a sparkling star dangle charm and a second mini circular charm engraved with "The Future is Bright."

$119 at Pandora
Pandora

Organically Shaped Heart Ring

$150

How cute is this 14K gold-plated heart ring? Pandora reviewers agree with the assessment, calling it an "absolute beauty."

$150 at Pandora
Pandora

Splittable Sun & Moon Dangle Charm

$90

For the person in your life who shines brighter than the sun and the moon is this Splittable Sun & Moon Dangle Charm. The two-piece set features a 14K gold-plated half sun and a sterling silver crescent moon charm. 

$90 at Pandora
Pandora

PANDORA ESSENCE Baroque Pearl Stacking Ring Set

$240

I have a total style crush on this Baroque Pearl Stacking Ring Set. With 14K gold plating and a cultured freshwater pearl, the stacking set is destined to become one of your most-worn items. 

$240 at Pandora
Pandora

Sparkling Square Blue Halo Jewellery Gift Set

$186$265Save $79

This sterling silver Sparkling Square Blue Halo Jewellery Gift Set is reminiscent of Kate Middleton's wedding ring. But, unlike the royal jewel, this pretty set is on sale for 30 per cent off.

$186 at Pandora
Pandora

Shooting Star Pavé Jewelry Gift Set

$135$270Save $135

This set arrives ready-to-gift in pretty red packaging. The two-piece set features 14K gold plating with a shooting star motif on the earrings and necklace.

$135 at Pandora
Pandora

Pandora Moments Red Woven Leather Bracelet

$110

A popular pick among Pandora shoppers, this red leather woven bracelet features an 18K gold-plated clasp. Reviewers "love, love, love" the bracelet and call it "absolutely perfect."

$110 at Pandora
Pandora

Sparkling Northern Star Jewellery Gift Set

$119$170Save $51

Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight, I wish I may, I wish I might...have this Sparkling Northern Star Jewellery Gift Set under my Christmas tree. 

$119 at Pandora
Pandora

Pandora Infinite Lab-Grown Diamond Ring

$2,330$4,660Save $2,330

Last but certainly not least is this jaw-droppingly stunning diamond ring. The solid 14K gold ring is hand-set with a 2.00-carat lab-grown diamond. And while, yes, it is expensive, it's also 50 per cent off — which is nothing to sneeze at!

$2,330 at Pandora

Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Latest Stories