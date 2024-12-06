Pandora has so many cute Christmas gift ideas — if I had $5,000, here's everything I would buy
I treat myself to new jewelry every year — here's everything I want from Pandora this holiday season.
Every year, I like to treat myself to a new piece of jewelry. The habit started when, many moons ago, I found myself heartbroken on Black Friday and bought Mejuri's Pavé Diamond Slim Signet to help soothe my sorrows. Even after the heartbreak healed, the tradition stuck, and now, while my ring finger remains bare, my jewerly box is anything but.
This year, I have a few pieces from Pandora on my bling wishlist. I already own several Pandora charms, but this Christmas, I have my sights set on styles like the Baroque Pearl Stacking Ring Set, the Organically Shaped Heart Ring or, if I find a generously sized cheque waiting for me in my stocking, the Pandora Infinite Lab-Grown Diamond Ring.
Shop my Pandora stack:
Pandora ME Double Link Chain Necklace$140
Engravable Heart Tag Dangle Charm$90
Engravable Love Heart Dangle Charm$60
Splittable Sun & Moon Dangle Charm$90
Engravable North Star Lab-grown Diamond Dangle Charm$90
Below, I've rounded up several Pandora gift sets that would be welcome additions to your under-the-tree collection. Many of them are on sale (you're welcome!), so really, there's no excuse not to treat yourself.
Best Pandora Christmas gift ideas
Love is in the air — and on your necklace! — with Pandora's Engravable Love Heart Jewellery Gift Set. This pretty two-piece set includes a heart-shaped sterling silver pendant with the word "love" engraved and a delicate necklace chain.
When you wish upon a lucky star, sometimes you get...a bracelet! Pandora's My Lucky Star Bracelet Gift Set includes a 14K gold-plated adjustable bracelet and a sterling silver heart charm inscribed with "My Lucky Star."
This stunning (and versatile!) 14K gold-plated chain link necklace features links in micro, mini, and maxi sizes, so you can customize your look with different charms and layerings, like the included Rainbow Medallion Charm.
The future is bright with this Winter Starlight Bracelet Gift Set on your wrist. The sterling silver adjustable bracelet is adorned with a sparkling star dangle charm and a second mini circular charm engraved with "The Future is Bright."
How cute is this 14K gold-plated heart ring? Pandora reviewers agree with the assessment, calling it an "absolute beauty."
For the person in your life who shines brighter than the sun and the moon is this Splittable Sun & Moon Dangle Charm. The two-piece set features a 14K gold-plated half sun and a sterling silver crescent moon charm.
I have a total style crush on this Baroque Pearl Stacking Ring Set. With 14K gold plating and a cultured freshwater pearl, the stacking set is destined to become one of your most-worn items.
This sterling silver Sparkling Square Blue Halo Jewellery Gift Set is reminiscent of Kate Middleton's wedding ring. But, unlike the royal jewel, this pretty set is on sale for 30 per cent off.
This set arrives ready-to-gift in pretty red packaging. The two-piece set features 14K gold plating with a shooting star motif on the earrings and necklace.
A popular pick among Pandora shoppers, this red leather woven bracelet features an 18K gold-plated clasp. Reviewers "love, love, love" the bracelet and call it "absolutely perfect."
Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight, I wish I may, I wish I might...have this Sparkling Northern Star Jewellery Gift Set under my Christmas tree.
Last but certainly not least is this jaw-droppingly stunning diamond ring. The solid 14K gold ring is hand-set with a 2.00-carat lab-grown diamond. And while, yes, it is expensive, it's also 50 per cent off — which is nothing to sneeze at!
