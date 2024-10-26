Pants-on-head man raises a few nicker for charity

Mark Robson could not go undercover and had to wear his pants with pride [Martin Heath/BBC]

A man has been using his briefs for debt relief by wearing them on his head for a day.

Martial arts instructor Mark Robson wore his unusual attire around Daventry, Northamptonshire to raise funds for Christians Against Poverty.

He also took his Taekwondo classes with the non-regulation headwear.

He said he was hoping to raise hundreds of pounds and described the experience as "a bit embarrassing but for a good cause".

Oliver Hall, serving in a health food shop, said: "I think it's beautiful, I think more people should walk around with their underpants on their head" [Martin Heath/BBC]

Mr Robson set off on a gentle stroll around the town, so did not pant too much.

He thought some people found him hilarious, some were confused and others did not even notice.

The idea came from the debt counsellor at Christians Against Poverty in Rugby, the nearest branch to Daventry.

Some shoppers were taken aback by the headgear, but many donated [Martin Heath/BBC]

He said: "It's a little bit embarrassing wandering around town with pants on your head but you've just got to take it as it is and just go, 'well, it's for a very good cause'.

"Looking an idiot beats running for 26 miles!"

He added the underwear was "a great conversation opener, a good ice breaker".

Bookshop worker Tom Welch thought the pants were "very practical at this time of year" and the "second-best thing to a knitted hat" [Martin Heath/BBC]

After a couple of briefs from the charity, several other people have put up a united Y-front and donned the drawers in Rugby for Christians Against Poverty.

Explaining why he wanted to support its work, Mr Robson said: "So many people these days have managed to spiral themselves into unmanageable debt and they want to help people work their way out of that debt."

Michael Okundaye said the pants were "a bit strange" and he was unlikely to follow Mr Robson's example [Martin Heath/BBC]

Mr Robson said his headgear had prompted several pant jokes, including: "Why is it OK for a Taekwondo instructor to wear Y-fronts on his head?

"Because they don't care much for boxers!"

That joke is, as they say, absolute pants.

Follow Northamptonshire news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links