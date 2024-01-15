Paulina Gretzky shares snaps from night out with family. What we know about her siblings

Paulina Gretzky stunned in red mini dress alongside her mom and siblings in her latest Instagram post. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Paulina Gretzky is "painting the town" red with her family.

On Sunday, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shared photos from a family night out on Instagram, posing alongside her husband Dustin Johnson, her mom Janet, her sister Emma and her brother Tristan.

In the candid snaps, Paulina, 35, donned a red, ruched, strapless mini dress paired with matching red open-toe high heels. She complemented the ensemble with a straight and sleek bob hairstyle.

Janet wore a black see-through maxi dress and black platform heels, while Emma stunned in a black lace mini dress and beige high heel sandals.

"I paint the town," Paulina captioned the post along with a red cherry emoji.

In the comments, fans praised the Gretzky family for spending time together, and Paulina's vibrant look.

"Beautiful pictures of you and your family," an Instagram user commented.

"Stunning," another fan shared.

"Aw, you guys look great! And Em and Tristan — haven't seen them in so long!" someone added.

So who exactly is in the Gretzky family? Here's what we know about them.

The Gretzky family: A brief overview

Wayne Gretzky, renowned for his iconic hockey career, and actress Janet Jones married in 1988. The pair has five children: Paulina, born in 1988; Ty, born in 1990; Trevor, born in 1992; Tristan, born in 2000; and Emma, born in 2003.

Janet (Jones) Gretzky (left) and husband hockey player Wayne Gretzky have five children. (Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic)

Each of the Gretzky children has taken their own unique path.

Ty Gretzky

Ty Gretzky, 33, is seen with his wife and daughter. (Instagram/@tygretzky)

The eldest Gretzky son, Ty, has kept a relatively low profile compared to his siblings. Like his dad, the 33-year-old has made hockey a big part of his life. He married his now-wife Sara Cusick on Feb, 29, 2020, and welcomed his first child, daughter Sicily Marie Gretzky, in October of 2021.

Trevor Gretzky

Trevor Gretzky is seen at the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in 2019. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After a stint in both hockey and baseball, Trevor, 31, opted out of the world of sports and ultimately pursued a career in show business. Based in Los Angeles, Calif., the actor and producer known for "Spiral" (2021), "Mile 22" (2018) and "Apex" (2021), confirmed his engagement to Ashley Malinchak in 2023.

Tristan Gretzky

Tristan Gretzky (far left) posed with his mother Janet and brother Ty at "The Sound And The Fury" premiere in 2014. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

The youngest Gretzky brother followed in his father's footsteps and pursued sports but chose golf over hockey. The 23-year-old attended Pepperdine University and was a member of their golf team. Tristan also took after his mom Janet and older brother Trevor, dabbling in acting as well. He starred in the 2006 film "Two Tickets to Paradise."

Emma Gretzky

Emma Gretzky (far right) poses with Paulina and their brother. (Instagram/@emiliagretzky)

The youngest of the Gretzky siblings, 20-year-old Emma is currently a student at Southern Methodist University (SMU) where she is an active member of their tennis team. The content creator has been in a relationship with SMU football player Stone Eby for one year.

