People Are Sharing The Small Things Other People Do That Reveal They're Secretly A Gross Person, And Points Were Made

We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us what little things people do that reveal they're probably a gross individual. They had a lot to share, and it might be controversial, but here's what they had to say:

1."People who follow the 5-second rule 🤮. Just throw whatever fell on the floor out for Christ’s sake!"

—Anonoymous

2."When people leave their used tissues EVERYWHERE."

—Anonoymous

3."People who don’t wash their legs or feet because 'the soap suds will reach it.'”

—Anonoymous

4."When people don't take off their shoes in a carpeted home."

—Anonoymous

5."When people adjust their crotch in the presence of other people."

—Anonoymous

6."When people wash their dog or cat bowl in the dishwasher with the rest of their items or even in the sink with the same sponge they'd wash their own dishes with."

—Anonoymous

7."When the bottom of someone’s feet are dirty."

—Anonoymous

8."People who change their baby’s diaper and don’t wash their hands after."

—Anonoymous

9."When people walk barefoot on plane floors and into plane laboratories."

—Anonoymous

10."When someone licks their finger to turn a page. Nope. That is 100% unnecessary and disgusting."

—evilcupcake34

11."Partners who share a toothbrush."

—Anonoymous

12."When people have a dirty vehicle. If your vehicle is dirty with food crumbs everywhere and makeup on the steering wheel, then most likely your home is gross as well."

—monicaj411ddc5d1

13."When people let their dog lick their mouth. Look, I love puppy kisses as much as anyone and have no qualms about letting them lick my cheek or forehead, but the second they try to lick my mouth? Absolutely, the hell not."

—luxahoy

14."Spitting on the ground in public. It’s disgusting and turns my stomach every time I see someone do it."

—morgandemkey

15."When people lick their fingers and grab from a sharing bowl."

—visionaryqueen29

16."When I see someone blow their nose into a cloth napkin at the table instead of using a tissue."

—awfulcomet94

17."When people use tooth floss or those flossers in public. I don’t want to see what little goodies you have wedged between your teeth."

—emcee23

18."When people use their finger to get out food stuck in their teeth and then they have the audacity to touch other things. GROSS!"

—superwalrus34

19."When there is dog or animal hair all over someone’s house. I mean caked on everything."

—officialqueen402

20."When people clean their ears by scraping them with their keys or other nearby items!"

—fancyskull44

21."When people cough or sneeze and do not cover their face."

—morgan_le_slay

22."People who have dirty fingernails. If they don’t wash their hands properly, they are most likely dirty in other areas too."

—nostalgiccupcake93

23."When people wipe their dirty hands on their clothes when napkins are in proximity."

—homeyqueen56

24."When people don’t use toilet seat covers in public bathrooms. My ex-husband admitted to this, and it killed any attraction I had to him. Then the other gross habits became more obvious."

—lazyrocket89

25.And lastly, "I find it disgusting that people don't use a washcloth every time they bathe. How can just putting soap on your hand and wiping it around your body make you feel clean?"

—Anonoymous