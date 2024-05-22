People Are Sharing The Spicy Workplace Affairs They Either Participated In Or Witnessed, And It's An HR Nightmare

We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community who have either participated in or witnessed an office romance/affair to tell us their stories. We received so many juicy, compelling submissions that we had to make a part three! Here's what people revealed:

1."I was a part of a workplace affair that lasted for well over a year. He was my boss; we were both married. It started before he left our company for a job in another state. I would visit him and spend days at his house since his wife and children hadn't moved yet. My husband thought I was traveling for work. Eventually, I took a job with his company and moved my entire family to another state to continue the affair. We got away with it for about a year until his wife saw our text messages. She showed up at our work, confronted me, and beat me up. My company bullied me into not pressing charges. Then, eventually, they pushed me out altogether. Last I heard, they were still together. My marriage ended. I regret all of it and would never want to hurt someone like that again."

—Anonymous

2."I worked at a hospital, and we all know just how much goes on in buildings as such. There are never-ending hallways, rooms to duck into at every turn, and many hiding places away from everyone. He was an engineer, 15 years older than me, and I was a nurse. He'd always come to my floor multiple times throughout his day. We hit it off immediately. We were well aware we were both married. The chemistry was intense between us — magnetic, in fact. He had the key to every door, closet, and room in that entire place. We had sex everywhere, and I mean everywhere! Boiler room, empty patient rooms, elevator, staircases, and even the hospital rooftop. It was such an intense two years, and then it all came crashing down. His wife and my husband found out, and well, you get where the rest is going."

—Anonymous

3."I had a five-year-long off-and-on situationship with my ex-coworker. I've also been married for almost 10 years, and he had a whole marriage that started and ended during that time. Interestingly enough, I had worked with him for a couple of years and never thought about him until one holiday party. Alcohol was flowing, and he offered to drop me back off after, and, well, that was the beginning of the end. We only had sex once in that whole time but did A LOT of the other stuff. We sometimes met up on breaks and lunches and even outside of work. It got messy towards the end. Turns out I wasn't the only one. I was one of many."

"His marriage fell apart over another affair he was having. He ended our situationship the day after I returned from vacation a year or so later, saying he would try an honest relationship with another coworker. The next message he sent was asking me not to ghost him. We tried to be friends for another few months before I finally ended even the friendship, and now we don't speak. Sadly, I accidentally fell for him and still miss him, but life is definitely more peaceful now."

—Anonymous

4."When I was 21 or 22, I worked in a very male-dominated environment, and as a sole young female, everyone flirted with me. I started sort of secretly seeing one of the guys. He ended things because his ex was pregnant, which was fun to deal with at work. Now, I’m in a healthy relationship, and it turns out the kid isn’t his."

—Anonymous

5."I worked in a high-level government role in Las Vegas. Two people on the exec team were having an affair; one was married, and one was single. They thought they were subtle, but it was super obvious to everyone. The woman in the relationship was at a higher level than the man, gave him extra money in his budget, and was an absolute a-hole to all her underlings except him. She once moved an entire department out of the building while the department's boss was on vacation just to screw him over. She regularly stole employees to work for her, terrorized people, etc. So, I didn't feel guilty for what I did."

"I wrote an anonymous letter to the leaders of this government organization, many of whom were Mormon and highly religious, telling them about the affair, how it was negatively affecting morale, etc. As soon as the letters were delivered, I saw a huge flurry of urgent, secret meetings. Unfortunately, the two people having the affair kept their jobs. But, I know they were disciplined, embarrassed, and criticized in front of their bosses and then were forced into a different reporting structure so that the woman no longer oversaw her male partner."

—Anonymous

6."I had an evening radio show back when radio was still a thing. My producer and I flirted for a while, and one night, he came up behind me in the booth and began to kiss my neck. We ended up having an affair that lasted six months or so. The sex was phenomenal! I had been married for several years (and still am, quite happily). The affair fizzled out on its own when he started screwing someone else. I didn't care. There was no emotional investment; we were just two adults having fun. I will never tell my husband. We are happy and have a great life. Why ruin it?"

—Anonymous

7."I worked for a nationally known defense contractor. A lady and an executive were caught having sex in the office. Security caught them on the weekend. She was fired, and he wasn't. He was an executive, and the 'good old boys' always stick together. She couldn't sue because she was married and would have to explain why she was suing to her husband."

—Anonymous

8."This is going back nearly 20 years. I was a dispatcher for a county sheriff's department. One of the deputies was in an open marriage, and I was single. I was going to college and working two jobs, so I had no spare time for dating. We got it on in every building level, in and on his squad car, and at my place. The secrecy and adrenaline from those forbidden activities spiced it up and kept it going for a year. It worked great for us because I didn't have time for a relationship but wanted a friend with benefits, and he just wanted sex. We didn't get caught, mainly because we were very cautious. I think back on that time and him every once in a while. It was a lot of fun."

—Anonymous

9."I was a witness to a workplace romance. Woman A and Woman B were besties at work, and both were married. It was obvious to everyone that Woman A had a major crush on the assistant manager. Woman B knew of her crush but kept it to herself. All hell broke loose when Woman A caught her bestie Woman B having sex on the HR person's desk with the assistant manager. It turns out they were having an affair for a long time. Woman A was so jealous she sent a company-wide email spilling the beans. When I read it, I ran to the owner because Woman B's teenage daughter worked there in a junior role on weekends. She was part of the email blast. I was trying to do damage control with the owner to get to the young girl first and get her out of there before she saw the email, but it was too late."

"Woman B's daughter heard the news at the same time as the rest of us. It was pretty humiliating. Ultimately, Woman B left her husband of nearly 20 years, hooked up with the assistant manager, and tried to work on her relationship with her daughter. I left the company, and so did Woman B, but to my knowledge, Woman A never got fired and is still there, and so is the assistant manager."

—Anonymous

10."It was in the school system. There was a male teacher who flirted with anything wearing a skirt. Well, his wife came to the school building and shut it all down. The wife came with a vengeance. She was armed with text messages, company email exchanges, videos (assumed to be taken in the school), and a list of about 10 women in the building that she assumed were involved. All the exchanges were assumed to be with female teachers who worked at the school. It was super sad because the male teacher had children who attended the school. The word got around because the principal and female clerks tried doing their own investigation to find out who was in the videos and what classrooms things took place in."

"Then, when things weren't moving fast enough for the wife, she came to the school and tried fighting multiple teachers (with students present). Police were involved, a restraining order ensued, parents were in an uproar, and it was utter chaos. Nothing ended up happening to any staff (male or female). Likewise, the male staff member is still married to his wife and still works at the school. It's also assumed that he's still in an extramarital relationship with at least one of the female teachers. But, the wife took their children out of school."

—Anonymous

11."A former coworker of mine was a dopey, nice, young dad who moved from a small town with his family to work at our company. He was sweet and very proud when his wife also got a job with the company. They had three small children. There was a female coworker in a different department who was married with a child in college who got unexpectedly pregnant. She was kind and very pretty. She was quite surprised when she found out she was having twins. Then, the new male coworker abruptly got divorced, and there were rumors he cheated. The pretty coworker had her twins, and shortly before returning to work from maternity leave, people shared she was rumored to have gotten divorced. The aforementioned male coworker quit a few days before the woman returned to work because he was the father of her twins. So now his baby's momma and ex-wife work together, AND EVERYONE KNOWS what happened there. You can feel the tension when they are in the same room."

—Anonymous

12."I was a retired minister when I received a call from a church in my town asking if I would serve a year as interim pastor for them beginning immediately. They said that their pastor had suddenly resigned with no notice. I eventually discovered that the pastor and his assistant were caught in her office in what I can only describe as a Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky position by the church's worship leader. They were both asked to resign immediately by the church leadership. Somehow, it was handled so discreetly that the church parishioners never heard what had happened. He got a divorce and left the ministry. She also got a divorce. I heard that they are now married to each other and very happy."

—Anonymous

13."Over the span of two years, I had something going on with not one, not two, not three, but four different guys I worked with. #1 was an emotional and physical affair that lasted almost a year. We agreed to call it off because he was in a long-term relationship, and it was getting too serious. #2 was physical, and I cut it off bc the sex wasn't worth it. #3 was my favorite. I STILL think about this guy all the time. We were work friends, we had great sex, and it didn't interfere with work. The whole thing was amazing. #4 was after I broke off an engagement, and he was my rebound. I could call him anytime I needed to be rescued. If I could take it all back, I would, except for #3. I would love to have another actual shot with #3."

—Anonymous

14."I was a married restaurant manager, and she was a single hostess with a young son who had never been married. I fell for her instantly, and we fooled around everywhere inside the restaurant after hours and in other places whenever possible. I got divorced shortly afterward, and now we've been married for 24 years, together for 29, and have a beautiful son. Well, two sons since I've raised her other son since he was 5. It was the best thing that has ever happened in my life. I am so happy and blessed to be in her life. She completes me, and I know she feels the same."

—Anonymous

15."I got to work early one day and was walking around to check a common area when I stepped on a bag that popped. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a female coworker quickly coming out from behind a locker and exiting through a nearby door. A few seconds later, I saw a male coworker leaving the same way while zipping his pants. Neither one of them saw me. I never let on what I saw because I knew his wife."

—Anonymous

16."I'm still currently in this work affair relationship two years later. We shared a lot together about our personal lives and had chemistry. We work in two separate areas, and one night while out for happy hour, he kissed me randomly. We were both pretty drunk. I didn't stop it either. He apologized to me the next day and said it would never happen again. We met each other for lunch in his car a month later, and I never would have imagined car sex could ever be so good. Now we're just friends with benefits."

—Anonymous

17."A radiologist in the X-ray department of a small hospital had an affair with one of the head X-ray technologists. She later got pregnant, and they eventually broke up. Her husband adopted the baby, and the baby is grown now. I always wonder if the radiologist saw his son."

—Anonymous

18."A married male VP and a married female associate had a big flirtation for several months and would travel together to work events and openly hook up at the bars/clubs. The man was known in the gossip mill to have had an 'open relationship' with his wife. The female associate soon got divorced and started seriously dating around. She eventually got pregnant and made up a very vague story about who the father was. It's several years later, and the woman's child looks strikingly like the married VP (who is still married, BTW). The child's name even has an element of the married guy's name. The female associate seems very happy to be a mom, which is great, but more office gossip suggests that the male VP took her to court or a legal mediation of sorts. The general conclusion is that he cut all ties with the child, which, as a parent myself, strikes me as very sad."

—Anonymous

19."I had a coworkers-with-benefits situation (both of us were single, to my knowledge). After a year, he started being more distant and declined my advances, so I backed off, and we maintained a friendly working relationship until he left maybe four months later. A few months later, another guy I didn't know very well put in his two weeks and decided to shoot his shot. We started talking and went to a social event with some coworkers. The first guy also went, and the next day, he asked if I was mad at him. I was perfectly friendly to him, but I guess he noticed a difference in how much attention he was getting from me."

"I told him no, I was just talking to the second guy. He called me and BLEW UP. 'How could you? After everything we shared?' Mind you, we had barely talked in the four months since he'd left the job, and he hadn't said he wanted to get together. I got off that phone call QUICKLY. A few weeks later, the second guy ghosted me on our first date. At least he wasn't on the job anymore."

—Anonymous

20."I used to work at a dealership. A young manager who was expecting a child had just gotten promoted. One day, I found him and the cashier making out in the back, and they just looked at me and assumed I wouldn't say anything. I never said anything, but they both treated me extra nicely. One day, his pregnant wife appeared and demanded to talk to him. I quickly ran to the manager and told him his wife was there looking for him. I saw him with the cashier again. I was told to stall. I told his wife he would be right out. Not sure if he ever got caught, but he had many close calls."

—Anonymous

21."In my early 20s, I worked in the food service industry and was a restaurant manager (which I hated). I quickly got to know and became close with the back-of-the-house staff. One cook, in particular, was a good friend, and he later came to me after I'd been working there a few months to see about getting his cousin a job there. I did. When I first met his cousin (who was hired as a cook), it was an INSTANT attraction. I would catch his glances throughout the day and shyly return them. One night, I had to stay super late to close. He and I were the only ones there at 1:00 a.m., as everyone trickled out individually. I finished my work, and so did he; he then asked if I wanted to go outside for a cigarette. I did. We stood there in the parking lot and talked for a while."

"He was 10 years older, married, had kids, and wasn't doing great. But he was probably the most attractive thing I had seen. We made out in the parking lot that night. After that, it was a month of sneaking into the cooler to steal kisses or meeting up at a park and hooking up in my car. I didn't once think about his family or what I was doing.

Then, one day, he told me his wife confronted him and said she didn't have proof, but she knew he was having an affair. It turned out that the whole time we were doing intimate things, he wasn't doing anything with her. I didn't want the drama, and by then, the job was getting to me too much, so I quit. I never saw or spoke to him again."

—Anonymous

22."Two of my coworkers were secretly dating at my old school. The woman had just bought a house with her long-term boyfriend, and the man was married with two children (who visited the school a few times). It was 'secret' until the female teacher started calling out and crying in the staff room because her boyfriend kicked her out. The male teacher, who had a ring finger tattoo of his wedding date in place of a wedding ring, started getting his tattoo removed, which was wildly noticeable. The two dating teachers did not stay together, but the woman's ex-boyfriend and the man's ex-wife got together to commiserate and are now MARRIED WITH A CHILD. How's that for karma?"

—Anonymous

23."She is still my best friend to this day and the love of my life. We worked together for about four years at a dealership in a small town. She started dating one of the mechanics and got engaged to him (he's significantly older than her). I was always the best friend and confidante and had my own relationships. They broke up one year around summer, and she had tickets to a concert and asked me to go with her. I was single at the time and agreed. She had booked an Airbnb, and I didn't realize it was a tiny home. After a few drinks after the concert, we chatted and did our usual banter. Things went from 0 to 200, and we did it a lot."

"She got back together with her ex (sucked for me), and at some point, I got the impression they were rocky again because she would hang out at my place (we are neighbors, too). One night, she asked if she could crash at my place. Just like in the movies, she ended up wearing a shirt of mine, and things were on again. The sex and the chemistry are unreal between her and me. I kind of had an on-and-off thing with her even after they finally broke it off and she left work.

She and I have gone through a lot together, and she is and will always be one of my favorite human beings. Life happens, and even though we are still very close, the sleepovers have stopped, and she just wants to be friends now. She's in a great place and thriving in her life. I am with someone amazing, but there will always be a part of me that wishes we were together. Maybe in another lifetime."

—Anonymous

24."I had an affair with a married man whose wife was my supervisor at a daycare. I was drawn to him, as he was so kind and loving. I couldn't understand how he was married to a woman who was such a bully and downright backstabber at work. I knew them for 15 years before we started our affair while his wife went on vacation overseas with another of my bosses. He spent the night with me, and we continued our affair off and on for five years. He helped me discover just how beautiful I can be to other men. As I was coming out of an abusive relationship at the time, I didn't feel good about myself. We talked every night for hours. He was an assistant fire captain and worked constantly. So, it was easy to get away with our relationship. As our affair developed, we had hot sex against a fire truck a few times while he was on duty. He helped me ease my panic and PTSD symptoms as they pertained to men."

"His wife, on the other hand, had always disliked me in the office and was known to passive-aggressively bully me so much that the staff and the boss became aware of it. The boss told me to ignore her and be a better person. She was the boss's favorite person. Needless to say, my work environment was toxic. I figured someday she would get hers. And she has since then. Our employer, the Navy, got wind of her shoddy and dishonest business practices with our boss, and they were immediately terminated.

In the meantime, I continued talking to this remarkable man. We're still talking nearly every night. I discovered I needed to step back from our friendship for my sanity and didn't have the strength to do so. I proceeded to move across the United States to start healing myself. I have since blocked him. However, I will never forget how beautiful I felt with this man. He was what I needed at that time. He helped me pick myself back up and hold my head high. Do I consider myself a homewrecker? No, his marriage was and still is his responsibility. Was it wrong? Absolutely. I cannot say I will ever regret him. I hope he realizes what he married and stops burying his head at work."

—Anonymous

25."I was a college student and was home on a break working at a discount store. He was the new manager, recently out of school, and flirtatious. We would joke around with each other any time we worked the same shift. He asked me out to dinner and eventually back to his place. One thing led to another, and we ended up dating regularly. He even brought a bottle of wine to my parents' house when invited for dinner. He was quite the romantic! Then, one day at work, a coworker told me he had a fiancée in his home state. I confronted him about it, and he said he was trying to break it off, which was a lie. He continued to see me and even traveled to my school, about three hours away, for some weekends. He never broke up with the fiancée, and I had to end the relationship. I guess he wanted it both ways for as long as possible. I think about him sometimes and believe I dodged a bullet."

—Anonymous

26."We had a guy who would come into town every few months to help with special projects or team-building events. It started out as flirting but soon became hooking up whenever he was in town. We even did it once during lunch in a deserted office at work. So exhilarating. I wasn't in a relationship at the time. He was, but it wasn't serious, or so he said. It lasted about eight months and was fun. It gave me a vote of confidence and self-esteem that I was lacking. We stayed friends and still talk every once in a while, but there isn't anything weird between us, and it's no longer flirty at all. We are both now married to other people. We knew going in this was a temporary thing — no drama."

—Anonymous

27."I was part of an office romance. I try not to regret it because I believe there is a purpose for everything, but it was COVID times; I was working from home, and my husband was unemployed due to COVID-19. Things with my husband were not always great, and we had gone through some tough times. I became really good friends with a guy I thought was everything I needed and wanted. We shared our feelings for each other and agreed we wanted to be with each other for real. I started telling my husband I wanted a divorce, but I left out my love for this guy because I knew it would make things worse. My husband broke down and said he couldn't handle losing me but agreed to give me a divorce while still saying he'd try to change for the better. I didn't believe he would change, and even if he did, I didn't want to stay with him because I thought the other guy was the answer in the stars, not my husband."

"One night, my husband snooped through my phone and found a pic from the guy. We had a very long night, and he still wanted me to stay with him even after he found out. By the morning, my husband called the guy and confronted him, and the guy said he'd never see or speak to me again. It broke my heart, and I felt so tricked by him because I believed him when he told me he loved me, he'd wait for my divorce, etc. That was my karma. But jokes on him because our marriage is better than ever. While he is still searching for 'the one,' I'll never give up my husband, and I'm glad it made us stronger in the end."

—Anonymous

28."Many international schools hire teacher couples because the job is overseas. Therefore, as students, we saw a lot. Couple #1: They were elementary teachers who were happily engaged until the guy hooked up with one of the male high school teachers. He broke things off before it became a scandal. Couple #2: The high school biology teacher had an affair with a mom (the kids were a grade above me) who also worked at the school. This led to two divorces, and the cheating couple broke up soon after. Couple #3: This one is cute. We had two older teachers who were about to retire in the next five years. One of them was divorced, and the other one was widowed. They were set up on a blind date by someone who did not work at the school. One thing led to another, and they got married! They have six grandbabies; they still work at the school and will retire together next year."

—Anonymous

29.And: "I moved in with a new boyfriend in a new city, and so I had to get a new job. At this new job, I shared an office with a guy around my age. Our conversations were very platonic, and we kept them professional throughout our relationship. As my relationship with the new boyfriend ran its course, I definitely noticed how intrigued I was by my officemate, but I wanted to try to make my relationship work. Plus, I was still in my probation period at the job and didn't want to get the boot. When I left my boyfriend, the plan was to be single for a while, which went really well for about two weeks (unless you count the constant joking and flirting my officemate and I naturally progressed into at work). It all came to a head before I even made it to a month of being single when our coworkers bailed on after-work drinks, and we decided to go still. That night, we sat in a booth from 5:00 p.m. until last call at 2:00 a.m. just talking about our lives."

"He didn't ask me out until my Uber was a minute away, hesitating because he didn't want to take advantage of my theoretically still-fresh breakup (that I was honestly hardly worried about at this point). I said yes immediately, and we began seeing each other. We returned to being very professional at the office and didn't get caught for a few months. We were found out when he called out after breaking his ankle, and then I called out to take care of him until his parents got to town. I was so nervous I'd be fired, but our team was supportive. The managers made a few office assignment switches under the guise of a new person starting. Two years later, we are living together and still at the same office. I don't think there is anyone else I could put up with at both work and home, but in this case, it's very easy."

—Anonymous

