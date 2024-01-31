Are these $115 '24K gold' eye patches worth the money? Here's my honest review

Are these Peter Thomas Roth eye patches worth the price? I put them to the test.

Could your eyes use a refresh? Mine too. On my continuous quest for the most effective eye masks, I tried the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Lift & Firm Hydra-Gels — a luxe Sephora shopper-favourite with thousands of 'loves" on Sephora's website. While these patches are a cult-favourite, they also ring in at a whopping $115 for a pack of 60 patches. Are they worth the money? Read on for my honest review, as well as all the information you need.

Takeaways

🛍️ Product reviewed: Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

⏰ Tested for: Two months

💵 Price: $115

⭐ My rating: 4.5/5 stars

⭐ Sephora shopper rating: 3.7-star rating, 61,000 loves

🛍️ Reasons to buy: These patches are cooling, hydrating and noticeably revive and smooth the appearance of tired under-eyes with one use. They're perfect to apply before makeup, and their serum dries nicely, so there's no pilling or caking when layering on product.

✋ Reasons to avoid: If you have extremely sensitive eyes or allergies or want to see immediate or major de-puffing (these patches mainly target loss of firmness, dryness, and dark circles), these may not be for you.

These Peter Thomas Roth gel eye patches include pure 24K gold.

$115 at Sephora

Along with pure 24-karat gold, these eye contouring gel patches are infused with colloidal gold to lift, firm, and brighten the appearance of the delicate eye area in only 10 minutes.

Despite having a steep price tag, nearly 350 reviewers say they're worth every cent — and so do I.

After two months of use, these 24K Gold Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches have set a new "gold standard" for what eye patches should accomplish.

So what makes them truly worth $115? Read on for the details, pros and cons.

24K Gold Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches review: Details, Pros and cons

If you're like me, you're short on time and energy. This is where I think the 24K Gold Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches come in handy: they'll refresh your under-eyes and impart a natural glow in the time it takes to down your first morning coffee.

These patches also have a slight cooling effect, and are generously steeped in a formula that includes hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed collagen to deliver intense hydration. They also include caffeine to reduce puffiness.

I struggle to find eye products that don't irritate my sensitive peepers, so I was relieved that these patches don't bother me or cause a negative reaction (a major bonus and selling point in my opinion), and the serum soaks in the skin nicely so you can apply makeup overtop with no issue.

On the other hand, the shape of the patches is a tad awkward. I love how big they, but they can also touch the bridge of the nose which can be annoying. Some reviewers agree with this point.

Me, wearing my 24K Gold Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches on a very tired afternoon.

$115 at Sephora

What other people are saying

These eye patches have a 3.7-star rating from nearly 350 reviews, and have more than 60,000 "loves." Sephora shoppers have mostly positive experiences with the eye patches, particularly those with sensitivities.

"Love it. I’m generally allergic to anything that goes around the eyes but not this," said one reviewer. "It is very soothing."

Others agree that the patches are a game changer when it comes to prepping the skin for makeup.

"Recently started using these eye patches and they do firm and hydrate my eyes. A must have for overworked people who need a boost for their eyes in the morning pre makeup application," another shopper said. "I’ve also been using the eye patches at night."

A reinvigorating treat, other reviewers provided some tips on how to take the impact of these patches one step further.

"Love these! Pop them in the fridge, and they are even better. Smoothing, refreshing, and just a bit of luxury," said one shopper. "Use them daily or for special occasions — I like them after the sun too!"

Although there are many enthusiastic reviews about the patches, there are some customers who were disappointed about the lifting and firming capabilities, the amount of serum in the jar and the de-puffing effects.

Me and my brightened, refreshed under-eyes immediately after just 10 minutes!

$115 at Sephora

The verdict

While there's no way around the fact that the 24K Gold Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches come at a hefty cost, they are worth treating yourself to in my opinion.

For the 10 minutes you have the lightly lavender-scented patches on your skin, fine lines, wrinkles and crow's feet get the pampering they need. I'm obsessed with how these fancy gel patches make my under-eyes feel. In addition to their skin benefits, they make a quick self-care moment feel more indulgent.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.