Can you take pets on a cruise? Here's what passengers should know.

An upcoming dog-friendly cruise is giving passengers the chance to set sail alongside their furry friends.

But that kind of sailing is the exception rather than the rule. Pets typically aren’t permitted on cruise ships.

“Most cruise lines only allow service animals onboard,” Sally French, Travel Expert at NerdWallet, told USA TODAY. “Emotional support animals are generally not permitted as they are not classified as service animals under most regulations.”

French recommended consulting a cruise line’s policies before making a reservation. Carnival Cruise Line, for example, only allows service dogs. “A service dog is legally defined and individually trained to meet the specific needs of a person with a disability,” the cruise line said on its website.

Passengers have to bring their own food for the dog, and it must use assigned relief areas, among other requirements. French noted in an email that it’s “common to see rules requiring that the dog remain on a leash.”

“Service animals typically must meet specific documentation requirements, including proof of training and vaccination records,” she added. “Some (lines) also limit where service dogs can go.”

The Margaritaville at Sea Islander ship will host a dog-friendly cruise next year.

Meet Joska: A black Lab, a service animal, and an experienced cruiser with 700 days at sea

Other operators like Cunard Line are more pet-friendly, however. The company has kennels onboard its Queen Mary 2 ship, which welcomes dogs and cats on transatlantic crossings.

“So as not to cause any homesickness, British dogs find familiarity with a lamppost taken from the Cunard building in Liverpool and dogs from the USA naturally enjoy a New York City fire hydrant!” the line said on its website.

Still, the new dog-friendly cruise set to take place next year on the Margaritaville at Sea Islander ship is “far more celebratory,” according to French.

“We’ve never seen a cruise that puts dogs front and center this way via dog costume contests and parades,” she said. “But, it does capitalize on growing demand for traveling with dogs.”

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can I bring my dog on a cruise? What to know