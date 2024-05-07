Plants safe for cats: A full list of toxic vs. cat-friendly flowers.

No matter the reason, giving someone flowers is a beautiful and stylish way to demonstrate your love. There are hundreds of different varieties to customize a bouquet and fit the taste of friends, family or romantic partners.

When curating the picture-perfect arrangement, the last thing you might consider is a pet's health. But, flowers can pose problems for our furry friends, particularly cats if they eat them.

Many flowers and plants deemed safe for humans are toxic for cats, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). So, before you buy flowers for your next big occasion, here's a rundown on some cat-friendly alternatives.

Cat-safe flowers

According to PetMD, there are several popular cat-friendly flowers, including:

Alstroemeria

Asters

Freesia

Gerbera daisies

Lisianthus

Orchids

Roses

Snapdragon

Statice

Sunflowers

Wax flower

Are roses toxic to cats?

Ingesting any flower could lead to a mild upset stomach, but roses are not considered extremely toxic for cats, according to the ASPCA.

The main concern is a rose's thorns. If a cat were to eat or chew a rose's stem, it could cause injuries to the mouth or paws, the ASPCA reports. Floral stems can also get stuck in a cat's throat, causing a gastrointestinal obstruction.

What flowers are poisonous to cats?

Similar to humans, cats can also have allergies to plants causing irritation to the skin, mouth and stomach, PetMD reports. In some cases, they can lead to more drastic impacts, such as kidney or heart damage.

There are countless flowers categorized as poisonous to cats. The best way to determine whether or not something is safe for your pet is to consult the ASPCA's toxic and non-toxic plant list.

Here are some common flowers that are toxic to cats:

Amaryllis

Daffodils

Oleander

Lillies

Peace Lilies

Tulips

Chrysanthemums

Cyclamen

Azaleas

Rhododendrons

Toxin concentration levels vary depending on the type and part of the flower, PetMD reports. It's safe to assume any plant labeled as "toxic" is off-limits for decoration.

My cat ate a plant, what should I do?

Typically, cats experience inflammation or irritation – such as eye swelling or skin redness – when exposed to irritants like flowers. However, if a cat ingests a plant, this can cause more serious complications, including vomiting and diarrhea.

If your cat experiences any of the following symptoms, contact your veterinarian and seek immediate medical attention:

Trouble breathing

Drooling

Difficulty swallowing

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Increased thirst

Excessive urination

Irregular heartbeat

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What flowers are safe for cats? Unpacking toxic vs cat-friendly plants