From the playas to the plains of Spain: readers’ tips

Vibrant colours, vibrant dishes, Asturias

Carved into the rugged coast of Asturias, Cudillero is a picturesque fishing village that lit up our recent tour of the north. After driving along the coast from Gijón, we were instantly struck by its vibrant colours. We enjoyed the freshest of seafood at one of the quaint harbourside restaurants, and found the arroz con bogavante spectacular yet inexpensive. We spent the rest of the day wandering through the village’s narrow, winding streets and after its seemingly endless staircases to unveil a panoramic view of the harbour.

Haldane

Come to the casa, Andalucía

Midway between Córdoba and Granada, Priego de Córdoba is a beautiful unspoiled town, replete with stunning churches, a flower-bedecked, whitewashed old town and a good number of superb restaurants and bars. Stay in the wonderful Casa Olea (doubles from €136, B&B) a few miles away; a gorgeous, eco-friendly place run by welcoming, knowledgeable hosts – with walks and bike rides from the door in beautiful countryside. Return to a dip in the pool, an expertly mixed G&T and a fabulous home-cooked dinner under the stars.

Stephanie O’Brien

Paprika and an emperor, Extremadura

La Vera is the green and fertile area, between mountains and plain, in central Spain where peppers are grown for the pimentón (paprika) that you see in bright retro tins. The museum of paprika in Jaraíz de la Vera tells the story of how an American capsicum came – via an accidentally smoking frying pan – to prominence in Spanish cuisine. Holy Roman emperor Charles V chose to end his days in the nearby monastery of Yuste – a wonderful place to visit. We stayed in our friends’ finca (farmhouse) in Villanueva de la Vera set on a wooded hillside dotted with clearings where ancient olive trees are tended by elderly owners. Itinerant shepherds still graze their flocks through the hills, and rampaging packs of wild boar root through gardens and orchards at night. It’s best to go on the edge of autumn, embrace the risk of some refreshing rain and then discuss the weather with locals over breakfast of tomatoes, toast and ham in the excellent cafe/shop Las Pepas (Avenue de la Vera, 39).

Rex

Palms and heels, near Alicante

Shoe-loving horticulturalists will find Elche, a small city 16 miles inland from Alicante and the Costa Blanca, a dream location. The centre of the Spanish footwear industry, Elche has a business park on the outskirts of town with many well-known brands’ factories, most with outlets selling at below-retail prices. After visiting the outlets, head back to the city centre which is dominated by Europe’s biggest palm grove, the Palmera, a Unesco world heritage site with more than 45,000 date palm trees covering 144 hectares.

Malcolm Matthew

Medieval perch in the Pyrenees

Aínsa nestled in the Pyrenees, is a haven for mountain biking enthusiasts. Its rugged terrain offers thrilling trails for all levels, that wind through ancient villages and dense forests. Aínsa’s hilltop medieval old town, which is 570 metres above sea level, offers breathtaking views of the surrounding Pyrenees mountains. The main square is lined with local eateries – a standout being Casa Alfonso, which offers an amazing set menu at reasonable prices.

Josh

Great campsite in the Pyrenees

This is the most picturesque campsite I’ve ever been to. Refugio de Bujaruelo, north of Torla-Ordesa, at 1,338 metres in the high Pyrenees sits perfectly along the Río Ara, with awe-inspiring views of the mountains in every direction. The campsite has an onsite cafe/bar serving classics at good prices, and serves as a great spot for a pre-hike coffee/post-hike beer. There are many hiking routes starting from Refugio de Bujaruelo, with my favourite being a circular route that takes in the magnificent Valle de Otal. The entrance to Ordesa national park is a short drive away, while nearby Torla offers a range of good restaurants and guesthouses.

Charlotte Jose

Art and photographs in Andalucía

Museo Ibáñez and Centro Perez Siquier Museum in Olula del Río, Almería province (an hour’s drive north of Almería town), are two free art museums/galleries in Andalucía. Together, they house a magnificent collection of contemporary art and also historical photographs (Carlos Pérez Siquier is considered one of the pioneers of the photographic avant garde in Spain, and one of the most influential creators of Spanish photography) of Spain over two buildings situated next to each other by the side of the road. The size of both was a real surprise, and they offered a very quiet relaxed visit. Impossible to miss thanks to the large white sculpture of a woman’s head outside.

Charlie Barkus

Hearty regional cuisine, Oviedo

Oviedo’s majestic buildings and manicured parks are reminiscent of a much larger city, such as Madrid, yet it retains an intimate, small-town feel. The amiable locals contribute to this familial atmosphere, as does the simple but hearty regional cuisine; dishes like fabada (meat and bean stew) and caldereta (seafood stew) are best enjoyed at a hole-in-the-wall pub, a Sidreria. Oviedo’s central location within Asturias and reliable trains and buses make it an excellent base for exploring the many fantastic coastal towns.

Nikita

A canter through Cantabria

Potes, in Cantabria (70 miles south-west of Santander), is a beautiful small town with a lot of medieval buildings in the Picos de Europa, an ideal base for exploring the mountains, rivers and valleys of green Spain. Take a trip to Fuente Dé to take a cable car up to 1,850 metres (starting at 1,090 metres) in the mountains for under €15 and explore the trails. Another must-visit is San Vicente de la Barquera, a seaside town with a mountain backdrop and a castle. We stayed at La Viorna camping site just outside Potes, which proved perfectly positioned for mountains, towns and sea.

Elaine

Winning tip: wild swimming and cycling in Aragon

You can really lose yourself exploring the vast, unsung region of Aragon, and this summer I travelled in a part that was new to me – the Matarraña. The town of Valderrobres is at the heart of it – a maze of medieval cobbled streets, gothic churches and a stone bridge with a 14th-century castle keeping watch over it. You can rent a bike or walk along an old railway line to the town of Tortosa, which has an excellent market with a wonderful atmosphere – you can pick up a litre of wine in a flask for €5. We enjoyed a swim at Salt de la Portellada, where the Río Tastavins flows over rocks forming a lovely, calm pool.

Neil

