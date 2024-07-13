A podiatrist swears by FitFlop for comfortable, supportive shoes and sandals for women & men — 14 picks for summer 2024

A podiatrist breaks down why FitFlop is his go-to shoe brand.

Comfortable footwear is an essential part of summer — and finding the perfect pair of sandals or sneakers for women and men can be daunting. Whether you plan to head to the beach, stroll for hours on end during your next vacation, or just lounge in your backyard, you won't want to worry about blisters or foot fatigue.

Dr. Bruce Pinker, a board certified podiatrist and foot surgeon, has been recommending FitFlop to his patients for more than 10 years due to the brand's "quality construction, durability and well-designed insole."

Why FitFlop is podiatrist-approved: Expert

There are numerous factors to consider when choosing a footwear brand — and Pinker says FitFlop has specific features that contribute to better foot health.

"The quality construction, durability, and well-designed insole contribute to better foot health, as well as the added cushion and shock absorption," he explains, adding that FitFlop's footwear is also comfortable.

The podiatrist also says that, in his experience, the popular brand is "superior to most brands in support and quality."

"FitFlop is rather innovative in incorporating new technologies and materials to benefit foot health," Pinker explains.

Check out Pinker's FitFlop picks for women and men below — many of which are currently marked down in their massive summer sale!

Best FitFlops for women: Podiatrist picks

FitFlop IQushion Iridescent Adjustable Buckle Flip-Flops $56 $80 Save $24 FitFlop's IQushion Iridescent Adjustable Buckle Flip-Flops are a fun choice for the summer. They are made from soft rubber and have an adjustable buckle for a customizable fit. They are also designed with the pressure-diffusing IQushion midsole with natural arch support for all-day comfort. "This is a well-designed pair of sandals with adequate cushioning," Pinker says. $56 at FitFlop

FitFlop Gracie Matt-Buckle Leather Fisherman Sandals $128 $160 Save $32 FitFlop's Gracie Matt-Buckle Leather Fisherman Sandals are a stylish and functional option for the summer. These sandals have a classic look that can be dressed up or down. "These have added cushion and shock absorption with increased support and stability provided by the ankle straps with buckle," Pinker adds. $128 at FitFlop

FitFlop Eloise Espadrille Leather Back-Strap Wedge Sandals $147 $210 Save $63 The Eloise Espadrille Leather Back-Strap Wedge Sandals will add a touch of elegance to casual or formal outfits this summer. They come equipped with adjustable buckles to ensure they stay on and feature the brand's Microwobbleboard tech to keep you stable even with the height. $147 at FitFlop

Fitflop Surff Two-Tone Sports-Webbing/Leather Back-Strap Sandals $88 $110 Save $22 The Surff Two-Tone Sports-Webbing/Leather Back-Strap Sandals are a great option for travel. They have a utilitarian chunky sole and wide foot-hugging straps for a secure fit. They have a grippy, ridged outsole making them well-suited for country trails, beaches or a jaunt around the city. $88 at Fitflop

FitFlop Eloise Leather/Cork Wedge Cross Slides $190 The Eloise Leather/Cork Wedge Cross Slides are wrapped in natural cork and come in four different colours. "Love them they are like wearing a flat shoe but give height. Very comfortable and have now bought them in a different colour," one shopper wrote in their 5-star review. $190 at FitFlop

FitFlop FFRunner Ombré-Edition Mesh Running/Sports Sneakers $184 $230 Save $46 The FFRunner Mesh Running Sneakers have a flexible yet stable design and come in five colours, including the new ombré designs. They feature temperature-regulating technology and high breathability at the toe, along with extra support at the sides and arch. For easy wear, the separate tongue and classic lacing not only provide convenience but also ensure a customized fit and the necessary security needed for running. $184 at FitFlop

FitFlop F-Mode Padded-Detail Leather Flatform Loafers $152 $190 Save $38 The F-Mode Padded-Detail Leather Flatform Loafers are a staple for your work wardrobe — they're made from high-quality leather and have a chunky but lightweight sole. They also have the flatform version of the Microwobbleboard midsole to add non-stop cushioning and a little extra height. "These are great for work. I'm on my feet for 6 to 7 hours a day in retail. I recently put my back out and these make it softer to walk," one shopper wrote in their 5-star review. $152 at FitFlop

FitFlop Lulu Adjustable-Buckle Leather Slides $140 The Lulu Adjustable-Buckle Leather Slides have a customizable fit thanks to the buckle on both straps, making them a great option for wide feet. These slides feature Microwobbleboard midsoles, made for pressure diffusion, impact reduction, cushioning and comfort. $140 at FitFlop

FitFlop Neo-D-Hyker (XT) Water-Resistant Adjustable Walking Sandals $130 The Neo-D-Hyker (XT) Water-Resistant Adjustable Walking Sandals are Dr. Pinker-approved for their supportive ankle strap. These sandals also have multi-adjustable touch straps that help customize the fit and hold feet securely on uneven terrain. These are the perfect pick for those who enjoy walking trails in the summer. They also have water-resistant webbing, soft fabric and a triangular outsole pattern that increases traction. $130 at FitFlop

Best FitFlops for men: Podiatrist picks

FitFlop IQushion Mens Leather Cross Slides $130 The IQushionN Mens Leather Cross Slides are made of soft leather with cork in the sole and wide criss-cross straps for a timeless look. They are perfect for laidback weekends and promise walk-in-all-day comfort. "These are nicely designed with added traction on the outsole," Pinker says. $130 at FitFlop

FitFlop Vitamin FFX Mens Water-Resistant Knit Sports Sneakers $152 $190 Save $38 The Vitamin FFX Mens Water-Resistant Knit Sports Sneakers are light sleek sports trainers with a water-resistant design. They are made for exercise and running — but are just as good for everyday activities. "These have a mesh toe box for added air exchange which helps reduce the incidence of onychomycosis, tinea pedis and plantar warts," Pinker says. "Also, the cushioning and shock absorption is an added benefit." $152 at FitFlop

FitFlop Gogh Moc Mens Buckle Nubuck Slides $112 $160 Save $48 The Gogh Moc Mens Buckle Nubuck Slides let you customize the fit. The nubuck leather gives the slides a sophisticated look and the design makes them versatile enough to wear anywhere. The midsoles are made for pressure-diffusion, impact reduction and all-day comfort. $112 at FitFlop

FitFlop Anatomiflex Mens Material-Mix Panel Sneakers $128 $160 Save $32 The Anatomiflex Mens Material-Mix Panel Sneakers offer a combination of style, comfort and support. The shoe's design features breathable materials to keep your feet cool and comfortable, making them ideal for hot days. Additionally, the suede is Scotchgard protected, enhancing its durability and resistance to stains. $128 at FitFlop

