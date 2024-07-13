A podiatrist swears by FitFlop for comfortable, supportive shoes and sandals for women & men — 14 picks for summer 2024
These podiatrist-approved shoes start under $100.
Comfortable footwear is an essential part of summer — and finding the perfect pair of sandals or sneakers for women and men can be daunting. Whether you plan to head to the beach, stroll for hours on end during your next vacation, or just lounge in your backyard, you won't want to worry about blisters or foot fatigue.
IQushion Iridescent Adjustable Buckle Flip-Flops$56$80Save $24
Gracie Matt-Buckle Leather Fisherman Sandals$128$160Save $32
Eloise Espadrille Leather Back-Strap Wedge Sandals$147$210Save $63
Surff Two-Tone Sports-Webbing/Leather Back-Strap Sandals$88$110Save $22
Eloise Leather/Cork Wedge Cross Slides$190
FFRunner Ombré-Edition Mesh Running/Sports Sneakers$184$230Save $46
F-Mode Padded-Detail Leather Flatform Loafers$152$190Save $38
Lulu Adjustable-Buckle Leather Slides$140
Neo-D-Hyker (XT) Water-Resistant Adjustable Walking Sandals$130
IQushion Mens Leather Cross Slides$130
Vitamin FFX Mens Water-Resistant Knit Sports Sneakers$152$190Save $38
Gogh Moc Mens Buckle Nubuck Slides$112$160Save $48
Anatomiflex Mens Material-Mix Panel Sneakers$128$160Save $32
Gogh Moc Mens Adjustable Water-Resistant Back-Strap Sandals$98$140Save $42
Dr. Bruce Pinker, a board certified podiatrist and foot surgeon, has been recommending FitFlop to his patients for more than 10 years due to the brand's "quality construction, durability and well-designed insole."
Why FitFlop is podiatrist-approved: Expert
There are numerous factors to consider when choosing a footwear brand — and Pinker says FitFlop has specific features that contribute to better foot health.
"The quality construction, durability, and well-designed insole contribute to better foot health, as well as the added cushion and shock absorption," he explains, adding that FitFlop's footwear is also comfortable.
The podiatrist also says that, in his experience, the popular brand is "superior to most brands in support and quality."
"FitFlop is rather innovative in incorporating new technologies and materials to benefit foot health," Pinker explains.
Check out Pinker's FitFlop picks for women and men below — many of which are currently marked down in their massive summer sale!
Best FitFlops for women: Podiatrist picks
FitFlop's IQushion Iridescent Adjustable Buckle Flip-Flops are a fun choice for the summer. They are made from soft rubber and have an adjustable buckle for a customizable fit.
They are also designed with the pressure-diffusing IQushion midsole with natural arch support for all-day comfort. "This is a well-designed pair of sandals with adequate cushioning," Pinker says.
FitFlop's Gracie Matt-Buckle Leather Fisherman Sandals are a stylish and functional option for the summer. These sandals have a classic look that can be dressed up or down.
"These have added cushion and shock absorption with increased support and stability provided by the ankle straps with buckle," Pinker adds.
The Eloise Espadrille Leather Back-Strap Wedge Sandals will add a touch of elegance to casual or formal outfits this summer.
They come equipped with adjustable buckles to ensure they stay on and feature the brand's Microwobbleboard tech to keep you stable even with the height.
The Surff Two-Tone Sports-Webbing/Leather Back-Strap Sandals are a great option for travel. They have a utilitarian chunky sole and wide foot-hugging straps for a secure fit.
They have a grippy, ridged outsole making them well-suited for country trails, beaches or a jaunt around the city.
The Eloise Leather/Cork Wedge Cross Slides are wrapped in natural cork and come in four different colours.
"Love them they are like wearing a flat shoe but give height. Very comfortable and have now bought them in a different colour," one shopper wrote in their 5-star review.
The FFRunner Mesh Running Sneakers have a flexible yet stable design and come in five colours, including the new ombré designs.
They feature temperature-regulating technology and high breathability at the toe, along with extra support at the sides and arch. For easy wear, the separate tongue and classic lacing not only provide convenience but also ensure a customized fit and the necessary security needed for running.
The F-Mode Padded-Detail Leather Flatform Loafers are a staple for your work wardrobe — they're made from high-quality leather and have a chunky but lightweight sole.
They also have the flatform version of the Microwobbleboard midsole to add non-stop cushioning and a little extra height. "These are great for work. I'm on my feet for 6 to 7 hours a day in retail. I recently put my back out and these make it softer to walk," one shopper wrote in their 5-star review.
The Lulu Adjustable-Buckle Leather Slides have a customizable fit thanks to the buckle on both straps, making them a great option for wide feet.
These slides feature Microwobbleboard midsoles, made for pressure diffusion, impact reduction, cushioning and comfort.
The Neo-D-Hyker (XT) Water-Resistant Adjustable Walking Sandals are Dr. Pinker-approved for their supportive ankle strap. These sandals also have multi-adjustable touch straps that help customize the fit and hold feet securely on uneven terrain.
These are the perfect pick for those who enjoy walking trails in the summer. They also have water-resistant webbing, soft fabric and a triangular outsole pattern that increases traction.
Best FitFlops for men: Podiatrist picks
The IQushionN Mens Leather Cross Slides are made of soft leather with cork in the sole and wide criss-cross straps for a timeless look. They are perfect for laidback weekends and promise walk-in-all-day comfort.
"These are nicely designed with added traction on the outsole," Pinker says.
The Vitamin FFX Mens Water-Resistant Knit Sports Sneakers are light sleek sports trainers with a water-resistant design. They are made for exercise and running — but are just as good for everyday activities.
"These have a mesh toe box for added air exchange which helps reduce the incidence of onychomycosis, tinea pedis and plantar warts," Pinker says. "Also, the cushioning and shock absorption is an added benefit."
The Gogh Moc Mens Buckle Nubuck Slides let you customize the fit. The nubuck leather gives the slides a sophisticated look and the design makes them versatile enough to wear anywhere.
The midsoles are made for pressure-diffusion, impact reduction and all-day comfort.
The Anatomiflex Mens Material-Mix Panel Sneakers offer a combination of style, comfort and support.
The shoe's design features breathable materials to keep your feet cool and comfortable, making them ideal for hot days. Additionally, the suede is Scotchgard protected, enhancing its durability and resistance to stains.
The Gogh Moc Mens Adjustable Water-Resistant Back-Strap Sandals are a great choice for outdoor activities and everyday wear.
Pinker says he also loves that they have multi-adjustable quick-fasten straps that let you customize the fit and have a back strap for extra support.
Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.