Post-prime Day- 20 items still on sale after Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day came and went. Even though it’s over, there are tons of incredible deals that are still going on! Whether you want to go outside and throw water balloons around, make some homemade ice cream on a hot day, or stay inside and watch a movie, Amazon has deals on so many different items for fun summer activities, movie nights and more!

From kitchen appliances to home items to outdoor items, we’ve broken down some of the best post prime day deals. So, if you’re still adding stuff to your cart like we are, shop our favorites down below.

Make your own ice cream, sorbet, gelato and milkshakes at home with this Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker. Perfect for a hot summer day or a fun activity with the kids or with friends, this ice cream maker has seven settings to allow you to make whatever frozen treat you want. It’s easy to use

Blend up delicious smoothies, sauces, dressings and more with the Vitamix 5200 Blender. This blender makes large batches of whatever you’re blending, so it’s easy to use for meal prepping or preparing a large meal. Not only does this blender make cold smoothies, but you can also use it to make hot soup, as the blades can move fast enough to create a steaming hot meal. Get this Vitamix while it’s on sale for 27% off.

Cook and bake french fries, chicken wings, chocolate chip cookies and more with ease with this Ninja air fryer. This air fryer includes five different functions: bake, air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. It heats up to 400 degrees and allows you to make any kind of homemade meal or snack. It’s 44% off on Amazon.

If you have a small kitchen, desk, or countertop space, this Keurig is the perfect size. It’s less than five inches wide, so it’s designed to fit into any space. Brew 6 to 12 ounces of your morning cup of joe in just minutes. All six colors of this Keurig are on sale for 40% off, but of course, we recommend the dusty pink and the blue oasis colors.

With the nutribullet slow juicer machine, you never have to worry about buying expensive juices from the grocery store or juice shop again. This juicer allows you to produce as much juice as you want, and can juice virtually any fruit or vegetable. Get it for 62% off now on Amazon.

If you have pets, kids, or allergies to things like pollen and pet hair, this Levoit air purifier will be the best thing for you and your home. It purifies the air of toxins, odor, dust, pollen, and more to make your home completely clean and comfortable to breathe in.

Sleep well with the Lucid memory foam mattress. This comfortable mattress will have you falling asleep in just minutes, and it’s great for different sleeping styles. It relieves any pressures you may have in your back or spine, and it captures odor to keep your bed clean. It’s 19% off post prime day, so get it while it’s available.

Slow cook, steam, and sauté your favorite meals with this Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker. Whether you want to cook rice, soup, pot roast, or make yogurt, this pressure cooker can do anything. It’s perfect for those one pot meal nights, meal prepping, or cooking for a large group of people.

For a deep clean on your floors and carpet, invest in this Shark Vacuum. This powerful vacuum picks up dirt, dust, pet hair, and crumbs, and is perfect for those hard-to reach areas and corners. For Amazon’s post prime day sale, this vacuum is 23% off and will be a lifesaver for your home.

Clean your carpet and floors without having to do the heavy lifting. This IRobot Roomba robot vacuum does all the work for you and cleans any room you want. Built to detect dirt in your home, it converts into a vacuum or mop to clean different areas of the home.

From lattes to macchiatos to coffee to espresso, this De’Longhi Magnifica Evo with LatteCream System machine serves as your own personal coffee shop. It has 13 grinding settings for beans depending on the drink of choice you decide to go with, and you can enjoy both hot and iced drinks.

For 27% off, you can get this Ninja personal and countertop blender. Make smoothies, frozen drinks, and sauces, or pulverize ice to snow with this blender. It breaks down fruits, veggies, and ingredients for a smooth blend, and the single serve cups that are included can be taken on-the-go.

Stream the latest season of “Love Island,” the “Barbie” movie, or your favorite shows and movies from channels like Hulu, Peacock, Max, Netflix, and more with this Roku TV. For 17% off, this smart TV will give you a premium entertainment experience with sharp views, fast streaming, and hundreds of channels to choose from.

Who says you need to go to a diner to eat the best waffles? Make some of the most delicious breakfast waffles with this Ninja Belgian waffle maker. With five different shade settings, you can make your waffles as fluffy or as crispy as you want. It’s also nonstick, so you can get those fluffy and thick waffles without it sticking to the pan. It’s currently 13% off.

Transform your fruits and veggies into juice in just seconds with the Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine. This juicer lets you add whole fruits and vegetables without having to cut them and it also strains away pulp and seeds. Get it while it’s 20% off after Amazon Prime Day.

With this HP DeskJet Printer, you can print everything from to-do lists to pictures to recipes to important documents and more. Just connect to WiFi and print anything in black and white or in color and you’re done! It’s 41% off now, so get it while you can!

From cappuccinos to lattes to flat white or coffee, this Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System allows you to become your own barista at home. You can brew your cup hot or over ice and choose between different ounces of espresso or the size of your drink. For 28% off, you can save money by making your own drinks at home and skipping that trip to the coffee shop.

If you’re artsy like us, or want to get more into the realm of arts and crafts, we love using this Cricut machine! Create designs for t-shirts, tote bags, and other projects with this heat press machine. It’s designed to hold your designs, even after multiple uses and washes, and pairs with the Cricut app to control settings on the machine.

Looking for a new tool set? The Craftsman mechanic tool set is perfect for those who like to work on cars, and includes multiple wrenches, sockets, screwdrivers and more. At 12% off, you can get this 262-piece set on Amazon right now.

Bunch O Balloons Multi-Colored (10 Bunches) by ZURU (40% off, $14.99)

For a fun summer activity with the family, fill up these balloons and have a water balloon fight. This Bunch O Balloons set is on sale for 40% off and includes 100 water balloons. They’re so easy to fill up and it only takes 60 seconds to fill all of the balloons. This is the perfect summer activity to do with the kids before they go back to school.

