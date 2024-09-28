Pour a Glass of Pure Fall Flavor: Pumpkin Spice-and-Brandy Cocktail
If you love a good PSL (even if it tastes a little different now) but are looking for something a little more evening-oriented, then this is the drink for you.
The secret? Homemade pumpkin syrup, which is made with actual pumpkin puree. You make a bunch in bulk, and then can keep it in the fridge until it's cocktail hour, then simply shake it up with the other ingredients.
The result? An elegant, delicious, spicy-sweet sipper that'll help everyone relax at a fall dinner party—or help you unwind after a long week. You deserve it!
Yields: 1 serving
Prep Time: 15 mins
Total Time: 1 hour 15 mins
Ingredients
For Pumpkin Syrup
1 c.
packed light brown sugar
2 tsp.
pumpkin pie spice
1/2 c.
Fresh Roasted Pumpkin puree (recipe here) or canned pumpkin puree
1/8 tsp.
kosher salt
For Cocktail:
1
lemon wedge, plus 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
1 tbsp.
sugar
1/8
pumpkin pie spice
1 1/2 oz.
brandy
3/4 oz.
orange liqueur (such as Cointreau)
3/4 oz.
Pumpkin Syrup
Directions
Make Pumpkin Syrup: Combine sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and 1 cup water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium- high heat just until sugar is dissolved and mixture begins to boil, 4 to 6 minutes. Reduce heat to low and whisk in pumpkin puree and salt until smooth. Cool completely, about 1 hour.
Make cocktail: Rub edge of a coupe glass with lemon wedge. Combine sugar and pumpkin pie spice on a small plate. Dip rim of glass in sugar mixture.
Combine brandy, orange liqueur, lemon juice, Pumpkin Syrup, and ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled, 15 to 20 seconds. Strain into prepared glass. Serve immediately.
You Might Also Like