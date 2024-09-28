Pour a Glass of Pure Fall Flavor: Pumpkin Spice-and-Brandy Cocktail

Lyda Jones Burnette
·2 min read
pumpkin pie spice and brandy cocktail
Pumpkin Pie Spice-and-Brandy CocktailBecky Luigart-Stayner

If you love a good PSL (even if it tastes a little different now) but are looking for something a little more evening-oriented, then this is the drink for you.

The secret? Homemade pumpkin syrup, which is made with actual pumpkin puree. You make a bunch in bulk, and then can keep it in the fridge until it's cocktail hour, then simply shake it up with the other ingredients.

The result? An elegant, delicious, spicy-sweet sipper that'll help everyone relax at a fall dinner party—or help you unwind after a long week. You deserve it!

Yields: 1 serving

Prep Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 1 hour 15 mins

Ingredients

For Pumpkin Syrup

  • 1 c.

    packed light brown sugar

  • 2 tsp.

    pumpkin pie spice

  • 1/2 c.

    Fresh Roasted Pumpkin puree (recipe here) or canned pumpkin puree

  • 1/8 tsp.

    kosher salt

For Cocktail:

  • 1

    lemon wedge, plus 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

  • 1 tbsp.

    sugar

  • 1/8

    pumpkin pie spice

  • 1 1/2 oz.

    brandy

  • 3/4 oz.

    orange liqueur (such as Cointreau)

  • 3/4 oz.

    Pumpkin Syrup

Directions

  1. Make Pumpkin Syrup: Combine sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and 1 cup water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium- high heat just until sugar is dissolved and mixture begins to boil, 4 to 6 minutes. Reduce heat to low and whisk in pumpkin puree and salt until smooth. Cool completely, about 1 hour.

  2. Make cocktail: Rub edge of a coupe glass with lemon wedge. Combine sugar and pumpkin pie spice on a small plate. Dip rim of glass in sugar mixture.

  3. Combine brandy, orange liqueur, lemon juice, Pumpkin Syrup, and ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled, 15 to 20 seconds. Strain into prepared glass. Serve immediately.

