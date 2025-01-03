Pregnant Gisele Bündchen Shares Inspiring Words for New Year Ahead of Welcoming Baby with Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen is entering the new year with a sunny outlook.

The pregnant supermodel, 44, shared a heartfelt message with her Instagram followers on Jan. 3 when she posted a carousel to the platform featuring images of her basking in the sunshine.

In the first photo, Bündchen is among nature with her eyes closed as she soaks up the sun. In the second, the model shared a photo of what looks like a heart shape in the clouds. And the third photo sees Bündchen sitting on the ground with her arms open wide as she stares off into the sunset.

The supermodel's latest Instagram message continues her annual tradition of sharing some positive words and insight on her life to the platform in January — both in English and her native Portuguese.

"A new year is a special time to reflect on all that we have learned and what are the new things we want to create in our lives," she wrote. "We are each responsible for where we chose to focus our energy and for what we create. May you choose to nurture your energy in ways that fill your heart with love and compassion—for yourself and for others."

Bündchen finished, "Wishing you endless blessings and an extraordinary journey ahead. Let’s make 2025 an amazing year! Sending so much love to all. 😘♥️✨"

Last year's post included photos of Bündchen with loved ones, alongside the message: "Reconnecting with the essential ❤️ sending love and wishing a happy and blessed 2024 to all!"

In January 2023, Bündchen wished fans a "joyful and blessed" year as she shared the following quote from poet Rumi: "The quieter you become, the more you can hear."

It's been a major year for Bündchen, who spent her time exploring Brazil's Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in a "dream" trip, added a few new campaigns to her lengthy resumé and — as a source told PEOPLE — is "excited to embrace this new chapter" as she expects her third baby, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

In October, a source told PEOPLE that the supermodel felt good about the pregnancy. They added that Bündchen — who had not shared the baby’s sex because she was not planning to find out herself until the baby is born — plans to welcome her baby at home.

“Gisele’s very happy in Miami,” the source said. “She enjoys her life there. Everyone’s thriving.”

Bündchen closed out 2024 by sharing tributes for her "ray of sunshine" daughter Vivian Lake and her son Benjamin, who she called the "funniest boy on earth," in time for their 12th and 15th birthdays, respectively.

"You are the best daughter a mom could ever ask for and I'm so blessed to be your mama," she wrote on Vivian in a heartfelt Instagram post on Dec. 5.

And her inspirational messages aren't relegated to the start of new year. In November, she reminded followers, "There’s no guide to life, no perfect roadmap to follow. But remember everything you are, is a choice!"

"To feel good, to be healthy, and to cultivate a positive mindset are daily choices that only you can commit to. Each day presents the opportunity to choose habits that nourish your body, uplift your spirit, and guide you toward the life you truly want to live," she said.

