Prince Albert of Monaco travels to Paris - without Princess Charlene

On Saturday, Prince Albert of Monaco joined French President, Emmanuel Macron, and other world leaders in Paris. Attending the grand reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, the royal made a solo appearance with his wife, Princess Charlene, notably absent.

Prince Albert II of Monaco joined the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and Brigitte Macron at Notre Dame Cathedral (Getty)

A momentous day, Notre Dame was under construction for five years following a devastating fire in 2019. Prince William, US President-elect Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and outgoing US First Lady Dr Jill Biden were also in attendance.

It's unclear why Princess Charlene was not in Paris this weekend, however, her royal duties in Monaco may have kept her in the sovereign state.

The royal flew solo to meet with other world leaders in Paris (Getty)

The mum-of-two was spotted on Friday evening, as she headed out for the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco, alongside her nine-year-old children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Princess Charlene at the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco (Getty)

Revered as one of Europe's most stylish royals, Charlene certainly embraced that moniker, stepping out in a gingerbread-hued leather jacket with a bomber-style silhouette. Wrapping up warm, the Princess added dark-wash jeans, a white scarf and heeled boots in a rich shade of caramel.

Wearing her blonde tresses in loose curls, Charlene, 46, looked positively radiant as she combined a pale eyeshadow with a rosy blusher and a pale pink lip.

When Prince Albert returns home from Paris, the royal will no doubt be looking forward to Christmas with his family.

Ahead of the festivities, a charming portrait of the Monégasque royals has been released, showing Prince Albert and Princess Charlene posing in a cosy living room decked out with a Christmas tree, not to mention a stone fireplace topped with a festive garland.

Putting on a stylish display, Charlene donned a pair of slim-fit chocolate brown trousers which she teamed with a mocha-hued knitted jumper and a pair of pointed brown leather boots. Meanwhile, Albert, 66, opted for a cream cable knit, and a checked shirt.

Their two children, Gabriella and Jacques, looked so sweet as they cuddled up to their parents in the photo.

The family, who reside at the Prince's Palace in Monaco, have been getting into the holiday spirit in recent weeks. A towering tree has been put up at their home, complete with hundreds of white lights and an array of traditional red and gold shiny baubles.

Just last week, on November 30, the quartet lit up the city, the Prince's Palace and the barracks of the Prince's Carabiniers, before heading to the Casino Square where they marvelled at the 18-meter-high Christmas tree and the five giant animated Christmas baubles.

Last week, the family lit up the city for Christmas (Instagram / Eric Mathon / Princier Palace)

Looking to the future, Prince Albert will next host a party at the Palace. In November, it was confirmed that he would "offer a recreational session to all Monaco children aged 5 to 12 on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 18, 2024, on the occasion of Christmas."