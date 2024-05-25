Prince William shakes hands with players before FA Cup final

The Prince of Wales has arrived to watch Manchester’s two leading football clubs compete in the FA Cup final.

It is not clear which team William, usually a passionate Aston Villa supporter, will be cheering on in the match between Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Prince shook hands with players before kick off, including Marcus Rashford.

The Prince is president of the Football Association - Nick Potts

His appearance is likely to be one of only a handful made by the Royal family in the coming weeks - Hannah McKay

The Prince is president of the Football Association and regularly attends the FA Cup final.

His appearance is likely to be one of only a handful made by the Royal family in the coming weeks, after the monarchy postponed engagements “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign” following the announcement of a surprise summer general election.