Princess Beatrice surprises in Meghan Markle's pleated skirt and Chanel ballet flats

Princess Beatrice was the epitome of royal elegance to surprise a young girl with leukaemia at her art exhibition at Christie's in London.

Poppy Blackburn, nine, was diagnosed with cancer when she was just three years old. During years of treatments, Poppy turned to art for comfort - and it was always her wish to have her own art exhibition. Make a Wish UK and The Art of Wishes helped fulfil Poppy's dream, making her the youngest artist to exhibit at Christie’s in London.

Photographs captured from Poppy's exhibition show how the little girl positively lit up as the Princess wrapped her arms around her.

View this tweet on Twitter

The royal, 35, looked divine in an all-black outfit, pairing an affordable tweed jacket from Zara with beige ballerina pumps from Chanel for the ultimate hybrid of low-cost and luxury fashion.

You may also like

Princess Beatrice paired her look with the 'Black Saturday Pleated Skirt' from It-girl brand Misha Nonoo, who just so happens to be one of the Duchess of Sussex's closest friends.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the Misha Nonoo pleated skirt during an engagement at Kensington Palace (Getty)

Meghan actually owns the 'Black Saturday Pleated Skirt', and was seen wearing it on 20 September 2018, to mark the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace.

Inside the royal's close relationship with Misha Noonoo

Beatrice has known Meghan's best friend Misha for a number of years, and even attended her first wedding to ex-husband Alexander Gilkes in 2012 alongside her sister Princess Eugenie.

It's likely Beatrice's friendship with Misha began as a result of her ex-husband's close relationship with Prince Harry. Alexander was one of Harry's peers at Eton, and attended the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding in 2011.

Princess Beatrice has been friends with Misha for several years

Meanwhile, Meghan's friendship with Misha goes back years, with the pair meeting through a mutual friend in Miami and quickly becoming close. The two friends initially bonded over charity work.

"We really bonded over that to begin with — and we both love dogs, too. We have been very close ever since," the British-Bahraini fashion designer once said. "I love her to death. She is the coolest girl in the world."

Meghan Markle and Misha Nonoo at Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2015 (Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock)

It's also believed that Misha acted as the catalyst behind Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship, playing matchmaker for her mutual friends.