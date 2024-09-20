What is Priority Pass? One way to get into airport lounges without frequent flyer status

With airports more crowded than ever, it can be hard to find a respite in the concourse. Seats near power outlets are often in high demand, and busy bathrooms aren’t always the most pleasant place to take care of business.

For many frequent travelers, lounge access solves those issues by opening up secluded places in the airport that are often (though not always) less crowded than the main concourse and come with amenities like free food and nicer bathrooms.

In the beginning, lounges were the invitation-only properties of airlines, but access has been expanding over the decades.

Now, many top-tier travel credit cards include lounge access as a perk, even for non-elite frequent flyers.

But that’s not the only way to get behind the frosted glass doors.

Cruising Altitude: Do you love airport lounges? Airlines are stepping it up for you.

Priority Pass is a program that travelers can subscribe to if they want to get into lounges around the world without signing up for a credit card with a high annual fee.

Many of those credit cards include Priority Pass membership, but travelers can also join independently.

What is Priority Pass?

Priority Pass is a subscription service that gets travelers access to lounges around the world and other perks including spa services, airport restaurant credits, concierge services and other amenities.

Airline lounges offer a way to relax on the ground before your plane takes flight.

How much does Priority Pass cost?

Priority Pass has three membership tiers:

Standard, which costs $99 annually. With the Standard package, members still have to pay $35 per lounge visit and $35 to bring in a guest.

Standard Plus, which costs $329 annually. With the Standard Plus package, members are entitled to 10 free lounge visits per year, and then get charged $35 for each additional visit. Guest visits also cost $35 with this package

Prestige, which costs $469 annually. With this package, all lounge visits are free for the member and guest passes cost $35.

How many lounges are in the Priority Pass network?

According to Priority Pass, it has more than 1,600 lounges in its global network, including more than 150 in North America and more than 370 in Europe.

What other benefits do Priority Pass members get?

Some of the other Priority Pass perks include:

Restaurant credits

Credits toward spa treatments

Video game lounge access

Ground transportation deals

Preferred car rental rates

Airport concierge service

Access to shared workspaces

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Priority Pass: How to get airport lounge access without status