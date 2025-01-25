Psst! I’m Buying Coach, Levi’s, Ugg, and CeraVe for Up to 73% Off This Weekend

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Considering it’s too cold to do, well, anything, I’m hunkering down this weekend for some much-needed winter shopping. Lucky for me, I don’t need to leave the comfort of my couch to score epic savings thanks to Amazon’s selection of sales spanning every department. I already sifted through the site’s offerings to narrow down the 10 best fashion and beauty deals worth grabbing—and my picks start at just $9.

Below, get your hands on winter wardrobe staples including shearling-lined boots, butt-lifting jeans, and a snuggly, under-$10 sweatshirt. If you act quickly, you can also snag beauty essentials including Sarah Jessica Parker’s go-to eye cream, a wrinkle-smoothing retinol serum, and fan-favorite blow dryer brush on major markdown. Just be sure to shop the weekend sales that catch your eye while they’re still up to 73 percent off.

I’ve worn these plush Koola boots from Ugg’s sister brand every day this season. They have stylish-yet-resilient platform soles, chic faux suede uppers, and—the best part of all—warm-and-fuzzy shearling lining. I can attest, the booties keep my toes cozy even amid New York’s 10 degree temperatures. Speaking of shoes, I’m eyeing Coach’s Emilia Mary Jane flats while they’re at their lowest price in the past 30 days. Thanks to their fashion-forward metallic finish, the kicks instantly elevate any ensemble.

You can never have too many flattering jeans, and this Levi’s bootcut style is the perfect pair. The bottoms boast a snug fit through the hips and thighs, along with a subtle, stylish flare from the knees. I’m treating myself to this versatile medium wash, but you can shop the jeans in a range of 19 options. Another wardrobe basic you can’t pass up? This Hanes sweatshirt that’s marked down to $9 (yes, really). The pullover has a classic crew neckline and lightweight-yet-snuggly feel that’s ideal for winter layering.

I’ll be honest: my dry, sensitive skin is feeling the effects of harsh winter weather—and it’s in desperate need of a little T.L.C. So, I’m stocking up on hydrating formulas like this best-selling $14 CeraVe night cream and plumping retinol serum. Plus, I can’t resist grabbing the moisturizing under-eye cream that Sarah Jessica Parker is “never without.” From the hair department, I’m shopping a fool-proof blow dry brush and this hair growth mask for longer, stronger strands.

