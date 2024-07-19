Puzzle solutions for Friday, July 19, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: WHOLE DITCH WALLOW TYCOON

Answer: The dog that had arrived from northern China was hungry and ready to − CHOW CHOW DOWN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"The only performance that makes it, that makes it all the way is the one that achieves madness." − Mick Jagger

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THERE IS NOTHING HARDER THAN THE SOFTNESS OF INDIFFERENCE. − JUAN MONTALVO

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

EVERY TIME THAT HUMOROUS ATTORNEY IS ABOUT TO BE LEAVING SOMEONE, HE SAYS, "I'LL BE SUING YA!"

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CUE BANK BALL FELT TABLE POCKET

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TENSE, EXTEND, DETECTS, SEMESTER, REVERANCE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

KANSANS TAPPING CHARS ELIMINATED PROJECTOR CARELL SEISMIC

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Their names live on

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 07/19/2024 - USA TODAY