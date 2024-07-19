Puzzle solutions for Friday, July 19, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WHOLE DITCH WALLOW TYCOON
Answer: The dog that had arrived from northern China was hungry and ready to − CHOW CHOW DOWN
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The only performance that makes it, that makes it all the way is the one that achieves madness." − Mick Jagger
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THERE IS NOTHING HARDER THAN THE SOFTNESS OF INDIFFERENCE. − JUAN MONTALVO
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
EVERY TIME THAT HUMOROUS ATTORNEY IS ABOUT TO BE LEAVING SOMEONE, HE SAYS, "I'LL BE SUING YA!"
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CUE BANK BALL FELT TABLE POCKET
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TENSE, EXTEND, DETECTS, SEMESTER, REVERANCE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
KANSANS
TAPPING
CHARS
ELIMINATED
PROJECTOR
CARELL
SEISMIC
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Their names live on
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 07/19/2024 - USA TODAY