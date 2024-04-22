Puzzle solutions for Monday, April 22, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

Jumbles: CRIMP EVENT PAYDAY INVENT

Answer: When she tried to take away her feline’s favorite aromatic herb toy, her — CAT NIPPED

"You don't live on Earth, you are passing through it." − Rumi / "Land really is the best art." − Andy Warhol

YOU CAN CUT ALL THE FLOWERS, BUT YOU CANNOT KEEP SPRING FROM COMING. − PABLO NERUDA

PROTEIN-RICH BEVERAGE THAT BODYBUILDERS CONSUME TO DEVELOP HEFTY CALF MUSCLES: LEG-NOG.

FIJI CHINA CHILE HAITI BELIZE

AGING, GRAIN, NOTRE, EYEWEAR, REASSESS

SUMMARY KIDS SELLERS COLBERT WATERCOLOR SOLVING OVERHEAD

Mount Tamborine magic

