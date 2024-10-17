Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save $350 on this pet vacuum on Amazon — shoppers say it 'effortlessly tackles pet hair'

Amazon customers call it "a genius invention" that provides a "reliable and versatile grooming solution."

Sarah Rohoman
photo of Simple Way Dog Grooming Vacuum, 6 in 1 Pet Grooming Vacuum with 3 Suction Mode and Large Dust Cup, Dog Vacuum Brush for Shedding Grooming and Pet Grooming Kit for Dog Hair at Home (White)
Shoppers rave about it's "compact design" — and it's 70 per cent off on Amazon Canada.

Is your furry friend's hair taking over your life? It might be time to grab an appliance to deal with the situation. Right now on Amazon Canada, the Simple Way Dog Grooming Vacuum is a whopping $350 off its normal sale price.

Shoppers rave that the vacuum works on a variety of pets and call it a "genius invention" that "effortlessly" tackles pet hair.

The vacuum usually costs $500, but right now, you can shop it for 70 per cent off — that means it rings in at just $150. To see more about this vacuum and get in on all the details, scroll on.

Simple Way Dog Grooming Vacuum

$150$500Save $350

Reviewers rave about it's "compact design" and "lightweight size."

This pet vacuum has four different sized clipper heads, a grooming and deshedding head and a cleaning brush to suit whatever your pet needs.

The suction has three different modes which helps to pick up fur during trimming and combing. The vacuum comes it at only 75 decibels, which is safe for the ears of your furry friends.

The dust cup can hold up to 2.1 litres of hair, which means it can be used multiple times before needing to be emptied.

Amazon customers note that the "compact design" and "lightweight size" of the vacuum make it easy to handle around a fussy pet.

photo of Simple Way Dog Grooming Vacuum, 6 in 1 Pet Grooming Vacuum with 3 Suction Mode and Large Dust Cup, Dog Vacuum Brush for Shedding Grooming and Pet Grooming Kit for Dog Hair at Home (White)
Shoppers call this pet vacuum a "genius invention" — shop it for $350 off on Amazon Canada.

They also share that it gives "customizable grooming experiences" for all kinds of pets, calling it a "genius invention."

Other shoppers write that it "effortlessly tackles pet hair" and say that it's a "a must-have for pet owners" who are in need of "a reliable and versatile grooming solution."

Shoppers say the Simple Way Dog Grooming Vacuum is small, lightweight and easy to handle around pets. They rave that it's a product that all pet owners should have as it easily deals with the problem of pet hair in the home.

Right now on Amazon Canada, you can shop the vacuum for $350 off it's normal price. If you're interested in picking one up, you might need to act fast — it's a limited-time deal, so it could sell out quickly!

