Save $350 on this pet vacuum on Amazon — shoppers say it 'effortlessly tackles pet hair'

Amazon customers call it "a genius invention" that provides a "reliable and versatile grooming solution."

Shoppers rave about it's "compact design" — and it's 70 per cent off on Amazon Canada. (Photo via Amazon)

Is your furry friend's hair taking over your life? It might be time to grab an appliance to deal with the situation. Right now on Amazon Canada, the Simple Way Dog Grooming Vacuum is a whopping $350 off its normal sale price.

Shoppers rave that the vacuum works on a variety of pets and call it a "genius invention" that "effortlessly" tackles pet hair.

The vacuum usually costs $500, but right now, you can shop it for 70 per cent off — that means it rings in at just $150. To see more about this vacuum and get in on all the details, scroll on.

The details

This pet vacuum has four different sized clipper heads, a grooming and deshedding head and a cleaning brush to suit whatever your pet needs.

The suction has three different modes which helps to pick up fur during trimming and combing. The vacuum comes it at only 75 decibels, which is safe for the ears of your furry friends.

The dust cup can hold up to 2.1 litres of hair, which means it can be used multiple times before needing to be emptied.

What reviewers are saying

🛍️ 50+ reviews

⭐ 4.7-star average rating

🏅Shoppers say this vacuum "effortlessly tackles pet hair" and call it "a must-have" for pet owners

Amazon customers note that the "compact design" and "lightweight size" of the vacuum make it easy to handle around a fussy pet.

Shoppers call this pet vacuum a "genius invention" — shop it for $350 off on Amazon Canada. (Photo via Amazon)

Simple Way Dog Grooming Vacuum $150 $500 Save $350 See at Amazon

They also share that it gives "customizable grooming experiences" for all kinds of pets, calling it a "genius invention."

Other shoppers write that it "effortlessly tackles pet hair" and say that it's a "a must-have for pet owners" who are in need of "a reliable and versatile grooming solution."

The verdict

Shoppers say the Simple Way Dog Grooming Vacuum is small, lightweight and easy to handle around pets. They rave that it's a product that all pet owners should have as it easily deals with the problem of pet hair in the home.

Right now on Amazon Canada, you can shop the vacuum for $350 off it's normal price. If you're interested in picking one up, you might need to act fast — it's a limited-time deal, so it could sell out quickly!

Looking for more ways to save? Shop more of Amazon's best sales below

Garsum Fruit Fly Trap Indoor and Outdoor $9 $10 Save $1 See at Amazon

UDEAR 4-Tier Kitchen Rolling Utility Cart $32 $53 Save $21 See at Amazon

Moforoco Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer Rack $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

BUGANI Bluetooth Speaker M99 $40 $150 Save $110 See at Amazon

JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set $42 $50 Save $8 See at Amazon

Comfytemp 17"x33" XXXL King Size Heating Pad $34 $45 Save $11 See at Amazon

Chefman Electric Kettle for Boiling Water $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Tile Mate (2022) 1-Pack $28 $35 Save $7 See at Amazon

VYLEE Universal International Power Travel Plug Adapter $25 $36 Save $11 See at Amazon

85,000PRM Wireless Vacuum Cleaner $161 $570 Save $409 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.