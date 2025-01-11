Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: MOUTH CLICK PICKET CANYON

Answer: The punter was training more in an attempt to − KICK IT UP A NOTCH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Don't let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do, or cannot achieve. Do. Not. Allow. It." − Emma Watson

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I PRAY THIS WINTER BE GENTLE AND KIND − A SEASON OF REST FROM THE WHEEL OF THE MIND. − JOHN GEDDES

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

FANCIFUL BEING THAT VISITS KIDS AND MAGICALLY MAKES THEM BECOME MORE HONEST: THE TRUTH FAIRY.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LION LYNX TIGER COUGAR PANTHER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PEOPLE, ELOPED, DEPORT, TORPEDO, ORPHANS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SARGENT FROSTINESS BOULANGERIE DIVERTING MONOLOGIZE CAMPANILE SOMALILAND

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

All of our friends are invited

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/11/2025 - USA TODAY