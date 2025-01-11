Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: MOUTH CLICK PICKET CANYON
Answer: The punter was training more in an attempt to − KICK IT UP A NOTCH
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Don't let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do, or cannot achieve. Do. Not. Allow. It." − Emma Watson
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
I PRAY THIS WINTER BE GENTLE AND KIND − A SEASON OF REST FROM THE WHEEL OF THE MIND. − JOHN GEDDES
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
FANCIFUL BEING THAT VISITS KIDS AND MAGICALLY MAKES THEM BECOME MORE HONEST: THE TRUTH FAIRY.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LION LYNX TIGER COUGAR PANTHER
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PEOPLE, ELOPED, DEPORT, TORPEDO, ORPHANS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SARGENT
FROSTINESS
BOULANGERIE
DIVERTING
MONOLOGIZE
CAMPANILE
SOMALILAND
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
All of our friends are invited
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
