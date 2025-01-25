Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: BATTY FLOSS BUNDLE INDOOR
Answer: The missing podium was finally found in the conference center's − LOST "STAND" FOUND
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I have erased the word 'fear' from my vocabulary, and I think when you erase fear, you can't fail." − Alicia Keys
Cryptoquote
I NEVER FORGET THAT I LIVE IN A HOUSE OWNED BY ALL THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AND THAT I HAVE BEEN GIVEN THEIR TRUST. − FRANKLIN DELANO ROOSEVELT
Cryptoquip
I WOULD HAVE TO GO WITH THESE AS MY FAVORITE PAIR OF COMFY FLIP-FLOPS, ALL THONGS CONSIDERED.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CANARY FALCON PIGEON
Lexigo
WHERE, ERASERS, SERVE, EYEWEAR, RESERVOIR
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
GREENS
CILLIAN
QUEENS
LABYRINTH
FIUMICINO
PITAS
DIVA
Find the Words
How our memories were made
Kubok
