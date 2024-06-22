Puzzle solutions for Saturday, June 22, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles:

ELDER SNIFF FRUGAL TATTOO

Answer: When the tourists saw Paris' famous tower lit up at night, they - GOT AN "EIFFEL"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Havin' Dylan cover one of your songs is like being a playwright and having Shakespeare act in your play." − Kris Kristofferson

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I HAVE ONLY TO BREAK INTO THE TIGHTNESS OF A STRAWBERRY, AND I SEE SUMMER - ITS DUST AND LOWERING SKIES. − TONI MORRISON

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

I WOULD LIKE TO STOP WORKING AT THE BIG PARASOL MANUFACTURING FACILITY. IT'S A SHADY BUSINESS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TERN WREN LARK HAWK DOVE LOON

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

CACHE, ETCHED, DEFECT, TEACHES, SECONDHAND

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

APPLYING BLAMED TANGLES AGNES POPLAR FAILURE SUDOKU

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Need to stock up

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 06/22/2024 - USA TODAY