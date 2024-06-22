Puzzle solutions for Saturday, June 22, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles:
ELDER SNIFF FRUGAL TATTOO
Answer: When the tourists saw Paris' famous tower lit up at night, they - GOT AN "EIFFEL"
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Havin' Dylan cover one of your songs is like being a playwright and having Shakespeare act in your play." − Kris Kristofferson
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
I HAVE ONLY TO BREAK INTO THE TIGHTNESS OF A STRAWBERRY, AND I SEE SUMMER - ITS DUST AND LOWERING SKIES. − TONI MORRISON
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
I WOULD LIKE TO STOP WORKING AT THE BIG PARASOL MANUFACTURING FACILITY. IT'S A SHADY BUSINESS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TERN WREN LARK HAWK DOVE LOON
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
CACHE, ETCHED, DEFECT, TEACHES, SECONDHAND
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
APPLYING
BLAMED
TANGLES
AGNES
POPLAR
FAILURE
SUDOKU
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Need to stock up
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
