Puzzle solutions for Saturday, June 29, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: BENCH ENACT CUDDLY IMPALA
Answer: The penguins spent their morning and afternoon out of the water and − HAD AN "ICE" day
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I love the process of making films, and an incidental satisfaction is the fact that most of them made money." − Roger Corman
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
SUMMER IS THE ANNUAL PERMISSION SLIP TO BE LAZY. TO DO NOTHING AND HAVE IT COUNT FOR SOMETHING. − REGINA BRETT
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
NO, BELOVED, I DON'T BAKE FLAKY-CRUSTED DESSERTS FOR OTHER PEOPLE. I ONLY HAVE PIES FOR YOU.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CAR BUS BOAT TRAIN PLANE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
APART, TRACT, TERRACE, ERROR, ROYALTY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SEALS
CREPE
JAVASCRIPT
CONVENES
LURING
SAILBOATS
POUNCED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Don't call it rugby
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
