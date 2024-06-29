Puzzle solutions for Saturday, June 29, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: BENCH ENACT CUDDLY IMPALA

Answer: The penguins spent their morning and afternoon out of the water and − HAD AN "ICE" day

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I love the process of making films, and an incidental satisfaction is the fact that most of them made money." − Roger Corman

Cryptoquote

SUMMER IS THE ANNUAL PERMISSION SLIP TO BE LAZY. TO DO NOTHING AND HAVE IT COUNT FOR SOMETHING. − REGINA BRETT

Cryptoquip

NO, BELOVED, I DON'T BAKE FLAKY-CRUSTED DESSERTS FOR OTHER PEOPLE. I ONLY HAVE PIES FOR YOU.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CAR BUS BOAT TRAIN PLANE

Lexigo

APART, TRACT, TERRACE, ERROR, ROYALTY

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SEALS CREPE JAVASCRIPT CONVENES LURING SAILBOATS POUNCED

Find the Words

Don't call it rugby

Kubok

