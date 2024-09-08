Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Sept. 8

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Answer: MAYHEM EXPERT CONVOY CHURCH ABLAZE SHADOWWhen they played tennis in the afterlife, it was a — MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN

Cryptoquip

IF YOU NEED TO BECOME AN EXPERT AT SOUNDING EXACTLY LIKE A WOLF, YOU MIGHT WANT TO PERUSE A HOWL-TO BOOK.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

HARP LUTE FLUTE CELLO PIANO GUITAR CLARINET

Lexigo

TESTS, SISTERS, SNARE, ETERNAL, LAUGHTER

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. BLONDIE

  2. WRIGLEY

  3. DUMPLINGS

  4. LEONARD

  5. DECEPTION

  6. COFFEE

  7. PIANO

Find the Words

No more local banking

Kubok

