Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Sept. 8
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Answer: MAYHEM EXPERT CONVOY CHURCH ABLAZE SHADOWWhen they played tennis in the afterlife, it was a — MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN
Cryptoquip
IF YOU NEED TO BECOME AN EXPERT AT SOUNDING EXACTLY LIKE A WOLF, YOU MIGHT WANT TO PERUSE A HOWL-TO BOOK.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HARP LUTE FLUTE CELLO PIANO GUITAR CLARINET
Lexigo
TESTS, SISTERS, SNARE, ETERNAL, LAUGHTER
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BLONDIE
WRIGLEY
DUMPLINGS
LEONARD
DECEPTION
COFFEE
PIANO
Find the Words
No more local banking
Kubok
