Queen Margrethe's hidden talent blows crowds away

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark reveals the new peacock curtain at the Pantomime Theatre in Tivoli, Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 8, 2024. The Queen has designed the curtain which is 32 m2 large. The Pantomime Theatre is 150 years old and was built in 1874 according to the design of the architects Vilhelm Dahlerup and Ove Petersen, at the same time as the architect couple completed The Royal Theatre. (Photo by Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images) (LISELOTTE SABROE)

Her Majesty Queen Margrethe blew the audience away on Saturday night after revealing that she was the incredible mind behind the set and costume design of the Danish staging of The Nutcracker.

The famous ballet is set in Copenhagen and follows a young girl named Clara who is whisked away to a fantasy world on Christmas Eve.

Queen Margrethe was part of the premiere restaging of Tivoli's version of the ballet, which took place in Tivoli's Concert Hall in Copenhagen.

The royal walked on stage to rapturous applause as she curtsied five times alongside the cast and crew after the show.

She is the set and costume designer for the production, contributing three new costumes for the three spinning tops.

"I take great joy in contributing to the ballet production of The Nutcracker," the queen said. "Even now, in our sixth staging, it’s still inspiring for the whole team to work on small adjustments and refinements that elevate the overall experience…It’s been an exciting project."

Queen Margrethe curtsied five times during the standing ovation (Keld Navntoft)

The cast received a standing ovation, led by her son, H.M. King Frederik and his wife, H.M. Queen Mary, as well as her sister, H.M. Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and H.M. Queen Sonja of Norway.

Also in attendance were the queen's grandchildren, H.R.H. Princess Isabella, H.R.H. Prince Vincent, and H.E. Count Felix, as well as her other sister, H.R.H. Princess Benedikte.

This is the sixth time the show has been staged, and not the first time Queen Margrethe has lent her talents to a production. She has contributed to Tivoli Gardens since 2001, and even did the set and costume designs for the Danish Netflix show, Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction.

The Queen was joined by her family at the ballet (Keld Navntoft)

"Since 1970, The Queen has been actively engaged in a number of artistic modes of expression: painting, church textiles, watercolours, prints, book illustrations, découpage works, scenography and embroidery," Netflix wrote at the time.

"She is an honorary member of the Association of Danish Scenographers for her many years of work as a set designer in Danish film, television and theater."

The queen is sure to spend more time indulging her talent now that she is no longer the reigning monarch of Denmark.

Queen Margrethe designed the costumes and the set for the Tivoli Gardens production (Keld Navntoft)

The 84-year-old abdicated in January of 2024 after an incredible 52 years on the Danish throne; in a statement at the time, she revealed that after undergoing complicated surgery on her back, she realised that "now is the right time" to step back and crown her son, Frederik.

Just over two months ago, on September 19, she suffered a shock fall that damaged vertebrae in her neck and fractured her left hand.

As her former subjects anxiously awaited news of her health, Queen Mary told Danish publication Billed Bladet that "Under the circumstances, she is doing very well."

The Nutcracker is one of many projects the Queen has lent her talent to (Keld Navntoft)

The royal grandchildren will spend Christmas with their beloved grandmother this year; they will journey to Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus, about a three-hour drive from the nation's capital.

"This year, Aarhus once again forms the setting for the Royal Family's Christmas," the royal announcement, which was posted to Instagram and translated from Danish, read.

"Their Majesties, the King and Queen, together with Their Royal Highnesses the Crown Prince, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, will celebrate Christmas at Marselisborg Castle together with Her Majesty Queen Margrethe."