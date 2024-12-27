How to recycle tinsel, gift-wrap and toy packaging

With Christmas over for another year, it's time to get rid of some of the waste that has accumulated over the festive period.

In East Yorkshire, Hull and Lincolnshire, there are 11 different council areas, each with different coloured recycling bins – and some still using bags.

Lincolnshire County Council is urging residents to keep the "three G's" – grease, grub and glitter – out of their waste and recycling this Christmas.

Here is a handy guide to some of the most common Christmas items and how to dispose of them properly.

Wrapping paper

East Riding of Yorkshire Council's waste service manager, Sarah Atkinson, said it was always best do the "scrunch test" on wrapping paper.

Crumple it into a ball. If it stays ball-shaped, it can likely be recycled. But if it springs back, it probably contains plastic and can't be recycled.

Make sure to remove ribbons, bows and tape before putting things in the recycling bin.

Hull City Council: If it scrunches and stays in a ball, blue bin. If not, black bin.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council: If it scrunches and stays in a ball, blue bin. If not, green bin.

North Lincolnshire Council: If it's not glittery and passes the scrunch test, it can be recycled in blue kerbside boxes, otherwise it must go in general waste.

North East Lincolnshire Council: Blue recycling bin, unless glittery.

East Lindsey District Council: Glittery/foil wrapping paper cannot go in purple bin.

West Lindsey District Council: Glittery/foil wrapping paper cannot go in purple bin.

North Kesteven District Council: Purple bin, if shiny/glittery black bin.

South Kesteven District Council: Purple bin or clear bag. Shiny/glitter in black bin or pink bags.

South Holland District Council: Green sack, if without glitter or foil.

Boston Borough Council: Purple bin, if shiny/glittery green bin.

City of Lincoln Council: Brown recycling bin, shiny/glittery paper in black bin.

Tinsel

Tinsel and other Christmas decorations are non-recyclable. It is best to store these and reuse them next year. However, if you are having a clear-out, they must go in your general waste bin or bag.

Most of the councils in the region use a black bin or bag for general waste. However, in North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire and Boston the general waste bin is green.

Foil trays

Many of us will be using foil trays over the festive period, whether to cook vegetables or a turkey.

If the trays are cleaned afterwards, then they can be recycled. However, if they are too greasy or cannot be cleaned, then they cannot be recycled.

North Lincolnshire Council asks that any foil is scrunched together to make a ball. The bigger that ball is, the easier it is to be recycled and less likely to be lost in the process.

Hull City Council: Clean/unused trays in blue bin.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council: Clean/unused trays in blue bin.

North Lincolnshire Council: Green kerbside box.

North East Lincolnshire Council: Clean/unused in grey bin. Green bin if used.

East Lindsey District Council: Clean/unused trays in grey bin.

West Lindsey District Council: Clean/unused trays in blue bin.

North Kesteven District Council: Green bin, must be clean, no food residue.

South Kesteven District Council: Clean/unused in silver bin or clear bags, used in black bin or pink bags.

South Holland District Council: Clean/unused in green sack, used in black sack.

Boston Borough Council: Clean/unused in blue bin, used in green bin.

City of Lincoln Council: Clean/unused in brown bin, used in black bin.

Toy packaging

Wherever you live, it is always best to donate any old toys, rather than throw them out, as they have to go into general waste.

Take out any batteries before binning to avoid fires. In terms of the packaging, separate the components before putting in the right bins.

"We would ask that people take out the plastic windows and any cable ties and put those in their general waste bin," Ms Atkinson said. "But, the cardboard is absolutely fine to go in the recycling bin."

Hull City Council: Plastic packaging and cardboard in blue bin. Polystyrene in black bin.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council: Cardboard in blue bin. Plastic and anything else in green bin.

North Lincolnshire Council: Carboard can go in burgundy bin. Remove any plastic film and bubble wrap and take to a supermarket recycling point.

North East Lincolnshire Council: Cardboard in blue bin, plastic in grey bin. If it can't be separated, or contains polystyrene/bubble wrap use green bin.

East Lindsey District Council: Cardboard in purple bin, plastic in grey bin, soft plastic film/polystyrene/bubble wrap in black bin.

West Lindsey District Council: Cardboard in purple bin, plastic in grey bin, soft plastic film/polystyrene/bubble wrap in black bin.

North Kesteven District Council: Cardboard and paper instructions in purple bin. Plastic, film and polystyrene in black bin.

South Kesteven District Council: Cardboard and paper instructions in purple bin or clear bag. Plastic and film in black bin or pink bag.

South Holland District Council: Cardboard and paper instructions in green sack. Plastic and film in black sack.

Boston Borough Council: Cardboard and paper instructions in purple bin. Plastic, film and polystyrene in green bin.

City of Lincoln Council: Cardboard, hard clear plastic and paper instructions in brown recycling wheelie bin. Soft plastic film and polystyrene in black wheelie bin.

If in doubt about what can be recycled, it is always best to check your local council's website, where most have searchable guides. Details can also be found on bin collection dates over the Christmas period.

