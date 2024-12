New video of pandas at National Zoo released

The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C, caused panda-monium on Christmas Day when it released a video of it's newest celebrities, Bao Li and Qing Bao.

In the video, the giant pandas are seen rolling in grass, climbing trees and being "unbearably cute."

PHOTO: Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao make their debut at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., Dec. 26, 2024, in a video feed posted to X. (Smithsonian National Zoo via X)

The young pandas were brought to the zoo this past fall.

Bao Li, pronounced as BOW-lee, is a male and was born Aug 4. 2021. According to the National Zoo website, "Bao" means precious and treasure in Mandarin Chinese. The name "Li" refers to vitality and strength, and "Bao Li" means an active and vital power.

Qing Bao, pronounced ching-BOW, is a female and was born Sep 12. 2021. Her name means "green" and "treasure" in Mandarin Chinese. According to the National Zoo website, "Qing" describes the lush and mountainous habitat of pandas. "Bao" reflects how cherished and adored she is.

The pandas are set to debut to the public on Jan 24, 2025, in their renovated habitat on Asia Trail.

