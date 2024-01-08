All the red-carpet looks from the 2024 Golden Globes

John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

The Golden Globes are back, meaning that awards season has officially kicked off in earnest. Of course, while the actual trophies themselves are what counts, we're always keen to see all the red-carpet fashion on display.

Following the disbandment of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association last summer, the Golden Globes ceremony was taken over by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries. And, for the first time in over 40 years, the event was broadcast on CBS. So, with a new network (and the introduction of two new awards) it seems the stars upped the ante in the style stakes this year.

Here, we bring you every single look from the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.

Julianne Moore

In Bottega Veneta.

Margot Robbie

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Carey Mulligan

In vintage Schiaparelli.

Taylor Swift

In a Gucci dress and De Beers jewellery

Dua Lipa

In a Schiaparelli gown and Tiffany & Co jewellery.

Hunter Schafer

In Prada.

Selena Gomez

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Emma Stone

In custom-made Louis Vuitton.

Jennifer Lopez

In a Nicole + Felicia Couture dress and Christian Louboutin heels.

Cailee Spaeny

In custom Miu Miu.

Greta Lee

In custom Loewe.

Elizabeth Olsen

In Vivienne Westwood.

Emily Blunt

In custom Alexander McQueen and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Naomi Watts

In a Fendi dress.

Sarah Snook

In Prabal Gurung.

Riley Keough

In Chanel couture.

Brie Larson

In a Prada dress with Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewellry.

Jennifer Lawrence

In Dior.

Christina Ricci

In Fendi couture.

Elizabeth Debicki

In Christian Dior couture.

America Ferrera

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Reese Witherspoon

In Monique Lhuillier.

Florence Pugh

In custom Valentino.

Karen Gillan

In Iris van Herpen couture and Suzanne Kalan jewellery.

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

Russell in Jil Sander and Jacob & Co. jewellery.

Rosamund Pike

In Dior couture.

Zoe Lister-Jones

Ramy Youssef

In Todd Snyder and wearing Omega watch.

Camila Morrone

Skai Jackson

In a Jenny Packham dress.

Billie Eilish

In a Willy Chavarria ensemble.

Lily Gladstone

In custom Valentino.

Jeremy Allen White

In a Prada suit.

Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe

Dafoe in Prada.

Aria Mia Loberti

In a David Koma dress.

Andrew Scott

In Valentino.

Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos

Ruck in a custom Berluti tuxedo.

Hari Nef

In Alexandre Vauthier couture.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

In Safiyaa.

Pedro Pascal

In Bottega Veneta.

Timothée Chalamet

In Celine Homme.

Leonardo DiCaprio

In Giorgio Armani.

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O'Connell

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

Ali Wong

In Christian Dior couture.

Will Ferrell

In Armani.

Orlando Bloom

In a Berluti tuxedo and David Yurman jewellery.

Trevor Noah

Sarah Silverman

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Culkin in Dior.

Jon Batiste

In Dior Men.

Rachel Brosnahan

In custom Sergio Hudson.

Andra Day

Annette Bening

David Oyelowo

In Berluti.

Nicholas Braun

Charles Melton

In Giorgio Armani and Omega watch.

Abby Elliott

In Kyha.

Greta Gerwig

In custom Fendi couture and Pomellato jewelry.

Jodie Foster

In Alberta Ferretti.

Kate Beckinsale

Natalie Portman

In Christian Dior haute couture.

Issa Rae

In Pamella Roland dress.

Danielle Brooks

In custom Moschino and Swarovski jewelry.

Fantasia Barrino

In a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown and Ring Concierge jewellery.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Downey Jr. in Dior.

Oprah Winfrey

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Shameik Moore

In Yves Saint Laurent.

Cillian Murphy

In Yves Saint Laurent.

Meryl Streep

In custom Valentino.

Amanda Seyfried

In custom Armani Privé and Pomellato jewelry.

Matt Bomer

In custom Brioni.

Jared Leto

Simu Liu

In Givenchy tuxedo.

Elle Fanning

In vintage Pierre Balmain dress and Cartier jewelry.

Barry Keoghan

In Louis Vuitton.

Kristen Wiig

In Giambattista Valli dress.

Angela Bassett

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Lenny Kravitz

In Alexander McQueen tuxedo jumpsuit.

Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht

Adams in Giorgio Armani. Macht in Brunello Cucinelli.

Laufey

In Rodarte dress.

Ayo Edebiri

In custom Prada dress.

Janelle James

In Monsoori gown, Flor de Maria shoes, and House of Emmanuele jewelry.

James Marsden

In Omega jewelry.

Natasha Lyonne

In Schiaparelli.

Jim Gaffigan

In Eero tuxedo.

Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg

Rachel Smith

In Marchesa Notte dress.

Gillian Anderson

In Gabriela Hearst dress.

Quinta Brunson

In custom Balmain.

Julia Schlaepfer

In Danielle Frankel, shoes by Stuart Weitzman, jewelry by Spinelli Kilcollin and Robert Procop.

Justin Hartley

In Nana Sartoria.

Jordana Brewster

In Alberta Ferretti dress.

Ariana Greenblatt

In Yves Saint Laurent.

Joana Pak and Steven Yeun

Yeun in Dior Men.

Pom Klementieff

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Elizabeth Banks

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Helen Mirren

In Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Janae Collins

Jeffrey Wright

In Dior Men.

Jillian Dion

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Hailee Steinfeld

In custom Prada dress and Boucheron jewelry.

Gary Oldman

J. Smith-Cameron

Seydou Sarr

Hannah Waddingham

Christian Louboutin

Erika Alexander

In Claude Kameni.

Jo Koy

In Tom Ford.

Tyler James Williams

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Lee Sung Jin

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

In custom Rodarte dress and jewelry from Reza and from Effy.

Alma Pöysti

In custom Anne-Mari Pahkala.

Cara Jade Myers

In custom Rodarte and Hanut Singh jewelry.

Chris Perfetti

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Sarah Rafferty

In Lanvin dress and Yvonne Léon jewelry.

Bella Ramsey

In Prada.

Allison Williams

In Giambattista Valli dress.

Julia Garner

In Gucci dress.

Heidi Klum

In Sophie Couture dress.

Rose McIver

In Gucci dress and Kallati jewelry.

Wilmer Valderrama

Jennifer Aniston

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

