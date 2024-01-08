All the red-carpet looks from the 2024 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes are back, meaning that awards season has officially kicked off in earnest. Of course, while the actual trophies themselves are what counts, we're always keen to see all the red-carpet fashion on display.
Following the disbandment of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association last summer, the Golden Globes ceremony was taken over by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries. And, for the first time in over 40 years, the event was broadcast on CBS. So, with a new network (and the introduction of two new awards) it seems the stars upped the ante in the style stakes this year.
Here, we bring you every single look from the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.
Julianne Moore
In Bottega Veneta.
Margot Robbie
In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.
Carey Mulligan
In vintage Schiaparelli.
Taylor Swift
In a Gucci dress and De Beers jewellery
Dua Lipa
In a Schiaparelli gown and Tiffany & Co jewellery.
Hunter Schafer
In Prada.
Selena Gomez
In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.
Emma Stone
In custom-made Louis Vuitton.
Jennifer Lopez
In a Nicole + Felicia Couture dress and Christian Louboutin heels.
Cailee Spaeny
In custom Miu Miu.
Greta Lee
In custom Loewe.
Elizabeth Olsen
In Vivienne Westwood.
Emily Blunt
In custom Alexander McQueen and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Naomi Watts
In a Fendi dress.
Sarah Snook
In Prabal Gurung.
Riley Keough
In Chanel couture.
Brie Larson
In a Prada dress with Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewellry.
Jennifer Lawrence
In Dior.
Christina Ricci
In Fendi couture.
Elizabeth Debicki
In Christian Dior couture.
America Ferrera
In custom Dolce & Gabbana.
Reese Witherspoon
In Monique Lhuillier.
Florence Pugh
In custom Valentino.
Karen Gillan
In Iris van Herpen couture and Suzanne Kalan jewellery.
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys
Russell in Jil Sander and Jacob & Co. jewellery.
Rosamund Pike
In Dior couture.
Zoe Lister-Jones
Ramy Youssef
In Todd Snyder and wearing Omega watch.
Camila Morrone
Skai Jackson
In a Jenny Packham dress.
Billie Eilish
In a Willy Chavarria ensemble.
Lily Gladstone
In custom Valentino.
Jeremy Allen White
In a Prada suit.
Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe
Dafoe in Prada.
Aria Mia Loberti
In a David Koma dress.
Andrew Scott
In Valentino.
Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos
Ruck in a custom Berluti tuxedo.
Hari Nef
In Alexandre Vauthier couture.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
In Safiyaa.
Pedro Pascal
In Bottega Veneta.
Timothée Chalamet
In Celine Homme.
Leonardo DiCaprio
In Giorgio Armani.
Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O'Connell
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
Ali Wong
In Christian Dior couture.
Will Ferrell
In Armani.
Orlando Bloom
In a Berluti tuxedo and David Yurman jewellery.
Trevor Noah
Sarah Silverman
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton
Culkin in Dior.
Jon Batiste
In Dior Men.
Rachel Brosnahan
In custom Sergio Hudson.
Andra Day
Annette Bening
David Oyelowo
In Berluti.
Nicholas Braun
Charles Melton
In Giorgio Armani and Omega watch.
Abby Elliott
In Kyha.
Greta Gerwig
In custom Fendi couture and Pomellato jewelry.
Jodie Foster
In Alberta Ferretti.
Kate Beckinsale
Natalie Portman
In Christian Dior haute couture.
Issa Rae
In Pamella Roland dress.
Danielle Brooks
In custom Moschino and Swarovski jewelry.
Fantasia Barrino
In a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown and Ring Concierge jewellery.
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey
Downey Jr. in Dior.
Oprah Winfrey
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Shameik Moore
In Yves Saint Laurent.
Cillian Murphy
In Yves Saint Laurent.
Meryl Streep
In custom Valentino.
Amanda Seyfried
In custom Armani Privé and Pomellato jewelry.
Matt Bomer
In custom Brioni.
Jared Leto
Simu Liu
In Givenchy tuxedo.
Elle Fanning
In vintage Pierre Balmain dress and Cartier jewelry.
Barry Keoghan
In Louis Vuitton.
Kristen Wiig
In Giambattista Valli dress.
Angela Bassett
In custom Dolce & Gabbana.
Lenny Kravitz
In Alexander McQueen tuxedo jumpsuit.
Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht
Adams in Giorgio Armani. Macht in Brunello Cucinelli.
Laufey
In Rodarte dress.
Ayo Edebiri
In custom Prada dress.
Janelle James
In Monsoori gown, Flor de Maria shoes, and House of Emmanuele jewelry.
James Marsden
In Omega jewelry.
Natasha Lyonne
In Schiaparelli.
Jim Gaffigan
In Eero tuxedo.
Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg
Rachel Smith
In Marchesa Notte dress.
Gillian Anderson
In Gabriela Hearst dress.
Quinta Brunson
In custom Balmain.
Julia Schlaepfer
In Danielle Frankel, shoes by Stuart Weitzman, jewelry by Spinelli Kilcollin and Robert Procop.
Justin Hartley
In Nana Sartoria.
Jordana Brewster
In Alberta Ferretti dress.
Ariana Greenblatt
In Yves Saint Laurent.
Joana Pak and Steven Yeun
Yeun in Dior Men.
Pom Klementieff
In Dolce & Gabbana.
Elizabeth Banks
In custom Dolce & Gabbana.
Helen Mirren
In Dolce & Gabbana gown.
Janae Collins
Jeffrey Wright
In Dior Men.
Jillian Dion
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
Hailee Steinfeld
In custom Prada dress and Boucheron jewelry.
Gary Oldman
J. Smith-Cameron
Seydou Sarr
Hannah Waddingham
Christian Louboutin
Erika Alexander
In Claude Kameni.
Jo Koy
In Tom Ford.
Tyler James Williams
In Dolce & Gabbana.
Lee Sung Jin
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
In custom Rodarte dress and jewelry from Reza and from Effy.
Alma Pöysti
In custom Anne-Mari Pahkala.
Cara Jade Myers
In custom Rodarte and Hanut Singh jewelry.
Chris Perfetti
In Dolce & Gabbana.
Sarah Rafferty
In Lanvin dress and Yvonne Léon jewelry.
Bella Ramsey
In Prada.
Allison Williams
In Giambattista Valli dress.
Julia Garner
In Gucci dress.
Heidi Klum
In Sophie Couture dress.
Rose McIver
In Gucci dress and Kallati jewelry.
Wilmer Valderrama
Jennifer Aniston
In custom Dolce & Gabbana.
