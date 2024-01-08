All the red-carpet looks from the 2024 Golden Globes

Advertisement
Harper's Bazaar Staff
·6 min read
81st golden globe awards arrivals
All the 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet LooksJohn Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

The Golden Globes are back, meaning that awards season has officially kicked off in earnest. Of course, while the actual trophies themselves are what counts, we're always keen to see all the red-carpet fashion on display.

Following the disbandment of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association last summer, the Golden Globes ceremony was taken over by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries. And, for the first time in over 40 years, the event was broadcast on CBS. So, with a new network (and the introduction of two new awards) it seems the stars upped the ante in the style stakes this year.

Here, we bring you every single look from the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.

Julianne Moore

In Bottega Veneta.

81st golden globe awards arrivals
John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Margot Robbie

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

margot robbie golden globes
Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

In vintage Schiaparelli.

81st golden globe awards arrivals
John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In a Gucci dress and De Beers jewellery

taylor swift golden globes
John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In a Schiaparelli gown and Tiffany & Co jewellery.

81st golden globe awards arrivals
Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

In Prada.

hunter schafer golden globes
Getty Images

Selena Gomez

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

selena gomez golden globes
Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

Emma Stone

In custom-made Louis Vuitton.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In a Nicole + Felicia Couture dress and Christian Louboutin heels.

jennifer lopez golden globes
Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Cailee Spaeny

In custom Miu Miu.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Greta Lee

In custom Loewe.

81st annual golden globe awards arrivals
Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

In Vivienne Westwood.

81st golden globe awards arrivals
Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Emily Blunt

In custom Alexander McQueen and Jimmy Choo shoes.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Naomi Watts

In a Fendi dress.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Sarah Snook

In Prabal Gurung.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Riley Keough

In Chanel couture.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Brie Larson

In a Prada dress with Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewellry.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

In Dior.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Christina Ricci

In Fendi couture.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

In Christian Dior couture.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

In Monique Lhuillier.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Florence Pugh

In custom Valentino.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Karen Gillan

In Iris van Herpen couture and Suzanne Kalan jewellery.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

Russell in Jil Sander and Jacob & Co. jewellery.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

In Dior couture.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Zoe Lister-Jones

golden globes
Getty Images

Ramy Youssef

In Todd Snyder and wearing Omega watch.

golden globes
Getty Images

Camila Morrone

golden globes
Getty Images

Skai Jackson

In a Jenny Packham dress.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Billie Eilish

In a Willy Chavarria ensemble.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

In custom Valentino.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

In a Prada suit.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe

Dafoe in Prada.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Aria Mia Loberti

In a David Koma dress.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Andrew Scott

In Valentino.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos

Ruck in a custom Berluti tuxedo.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Hari Nef

In Alexandre Vauthier couture.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

In Safiyaa.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

In Bottega Veneta.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

In Celine Homme.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

In Giorgio Armani.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O'Connell

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Ali Wong

In Christian Dior couture.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Will Ferrell

In Armani.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Orlando Bloom

In a Berluti tuxedo and David Yurman jewellery.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Trevor Noah

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Sarah Silverman

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Culkin in Dior.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Jon Batiste

In Dior Men.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

In custom Sergio Hudson.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Andra Day

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Annette Bening

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

David Oyelowo

In Berluti.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Nicholas Braun

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Charles Melton

In Giorgio Armani and Omega watch.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Abby Elliott

In Kyha.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

In custom Fendi couture and Pomellato jewelry.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Jodie Foster

In Alberta Ferretti.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Natalie Portman

In Christian Dior haute couture.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Issa Rae

In Pamella Roland dress.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

In custom Moschino and Swarovski jewelry.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Fantasia Barrino

In a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown and Ring Concierge jewellery.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Downey Jr. in Dior.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey

In custom Louis Vuitton.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Shameik Moore

In Yves Saint Laurent.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Cillian Murphy

In Yves Saint Laurent.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Meryl Streep

In custom Valentino.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In custom Armani Privé and Pomellato jewelry.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brioni.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Jared Leto

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Simu Liu

In Givenchy tuxedo.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Elle Fanning

In vintage Pierre Balmain dress and Cartier jewelry.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

In Louis Vuitton.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

In Giambattista Valli dress.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Angela Bassett

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

In Alexander McQueen tuxedo jumpsuit.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht

Adams in Giorgio Armani. Macht in Brunello Cucinelli.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Laufey

In Rodarte dress.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

In custom Prada dress.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Janelle James

In Monsoori gown, Flor de Maria shoes, and House of Emmanuele jewelry.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

James Marsden

In Omega jewelry.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

In Schiaparelli.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Jim Gaffigan

In Eero tuxedo.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Rachel Smith

In Marchesa Notte dress.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

In Gabriela Hearst dress.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

In custom Balmain.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Julia Schlaepfer

In Danielle Frankel, shoes by Stuart Weitzman, jewelry by Spinelli Kilcollin and Robert Procop.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Justin Hartley

In Nana Sartoria.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Jordana Brewster

In Alberta Ferretti dress.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Ariana Greenblatt

In Yves Saint Laurent.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Joana Pak and Steven Yeun

Yeun in Dior Men.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Pom Klementieff

In Dolce & Gabbana.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Helen Mirren

In Dolce & Gabbana gown.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Janae Collins

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright

In Dior Men.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Jillian Dion

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In custom Prada dress and Boucheron jewelry.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Gary Oldman

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

J. Smith-Cameron

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Seydou Sarr

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Christian Louboutin

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Erika Alexander

In Claude Kameni.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Jo Koy

In Tom Ford.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

In Dolce & Gabbana.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Lee Sung Jin

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

In custom Rodarte dress and jewelry from Reza and from Effy.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Alma Pöysti

In custom Anne-Mari Pahkala.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Cara Jade Myers

In custom Rodarte and Hanut Singh jewelry.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

In Dolce & Gabbana.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Sarah Rafferty

In Lanvin dress and Yvonne Léon jewelry.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Bella Ramsey

In Prada.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Allison Williams

In Giambattista Valli dress.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Gucci dress.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Heidi Klum

In Sophie Couture dress.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Rose McIver

In Gucci dress and Kallati jewelry.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Wilmer Valderrama

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

golden globes 2024
Getty Images

