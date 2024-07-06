Reformation dress review: Are these celebrity-loved dresses worth the money? We put them to the test

We tried a bunch of Reformation dresses for summer — here are our favourite ones (photos via Yahoo Canada editors).

One thing you should know about us at Yahoo Lifestyle Canada? We're dress-obsessed. From cute and flirty minis to wedding guest-ready maxis, we love 'em all — and one of our favourite brands is Reformation. The Cool Girl-approved brand counts celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Meghan Markle as fans, and their breezy linen styles are perfect for throwing on during the dog days of summer when you still want to look cute.

During the most recent heat wave, our editors put several of Ref's linen pieces to the test. Read on for our honest review of nine of the best linen picks for summer 2024.

The Reformation Tagliatelle Dress in Cherry

Reformation Tagliatelle Dress $398 at Reformation

⭐ Rating: 5/5 stars

🤔 My thoughts: Last summer, shopping editor Kayla Kuefler sashayed into the Yahoo offices wearing a stunning dress with a corset-inspired bodice, which I immediately recognized as a Jennifer Lopez favourite. What followed was a "The Devil Wears Prada"-esque conversation: "Is that the —" "The Reformation Tagliatelle Dress? Yeah, it is."

Since then, I've been obsessed with this flattering frock, and I was happy to see it lives up to my expectations. I tried out the newest colourway, Cherry, a stunning true red that would flatter any skin tone. The fit-and-flare style is a classic, and the mid-calf length means you can dress it up or down. While some shoppers say it fits a bit big in the chest, I found it to be true to size. And like many of Ref's dresses, it also comes in petite and extended sizes.

👠 What I wore it with: Old Loeffler Randall slingbacks and a vintage Louis Vuitton bucket bag. — Hilary Hagerman, Lifestyle Managing Editor

The Reformation Louisa Linen Dress in Cherry.

Reformation Louisa Dress $398 at Reformation

⭐ Rating: 3.5/5 stars

🤔 My thoughts: This button-down dress gives '90s Julia Roberts meets Jessica Rabbit vibes, so obviously I had to try it out. The dress features a fitted bodice with an A-line skirt as well as a tie-back to give it some added definition. While I loved this dress on the model, it didn't quite work for my body type. I found the bodice gaped a bit on my 34C chest but it felt a bit tight throughout the waist, which didn't make me feel my best. That said, if you have more of an hourglass figure, this might work better for you. While the fit wasn't spot on, I did love this dress's versatility — the buttons make it so versatile: Unbutton the bottom ones for some Angelina Jolie-inspired leg action or even wear it completely undone as a sleeveless trench.

👠 What I wore it with: Everlane flats and a Reformation Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag (the blue colour is sold out, but I'm eyeing this trendy pale yellow shade for summer). — HH

The Reformation Marella Linen Dress in Cherry.

Reformation Marella Dress $398 at Reformation

⭐ Rating: 4/5 stars

🤔 My thoughts: Can you tell I'm really into red lately? While I initially thought this Disney Princess-esque dress might be too much for me, I was pleasantly surprised by how it looked IRL. The puff sleeves combined with a lower neckline was ultra-flattering, and the length would make this dress a great choice for either day or night. While I went with a more casual shoe and accessory vibe for a day out, I can also see this being a stunning wedding guest dress if paired with heels and a cute clutch.

👠 What I wore it with: Vans sneakers and a random tote bag. — HH

The Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress in Black. (Photo via Melina Brum)

Reformation Tagliatelle Dress $398 at Reformation

⭐ Rating: 5/5

🤔 My thoughts: To get right to the point, I, like Hilary, absolutely love this dress. It checks all of my boxes: flattering, comfortable (thanks to the back smocking!) and breathable. I'm telling ya, the fitted bodice and A-line skirt combo is what dreams are made of.

One thing I will note is that I find the straps to be a bit loose, even on their tightest setting. However, that's nothing a little tailoring can't fix!

This is definitely a staple in my collection now — and since I opted for black, it's super versatile, and I can rock it during so many seasons.

👠 What I wore it with: A pair of pointed-toe Zara flats (no longer available) and my Saint Laurent Loulou Toy crossbody bag. — Melina Brum, Shopping Editor

The Reformation Sheri Linen Dress in Crystalline. (Photo via Melina Brum)

Reformation Sheri Linen Dress $348 at Reformation

⭐ Rating: 4/5

🤔 My thoughts: Now, this is very similar to the Tagliatelle dress (can you tell I like the style?) but shorter. What can I say? I just can't resist that oh-so-flattering bodice silhouette.

I decided on a floral design that reminds me of wallpaper that you'd see in a house in a Nancy Meyers film, and I mean that in the best way possible. It's cute and fun, which is what lured me in. It's also available in an adorable cherry print, an Italian summer-inspired pattern and a solid rose shade (truth be told, I want all three).

👠 What I wore it with: For a casual look, I paired this frock with my Nike Air Force 1s and Matt & Nat mini backpack. — MB

The Reformation Moya Linen Two Piece Set in White. (Photo via Melina Brum)

Moya Linen Two Piece $428 at Reformation

⭐ Rating: 3.5/5

🤔 My thoughts: I really love this set. It makes me feel like a classy gal prancing around the Hamptons — if you catch my vibe. My only gripe is that I ordered the wrong size, and I feel like it would really hit the spot if it fit the way it was intended. The website says that "customers say this item runs large," and I should've listened to that. That's why I'm here to tell you to order a size down!

Besides the sizing debacle, I think this is the perfect clean and crisp ensemble that will instantly give off an ✨elevated✨ energy. And I'm obsessed with the boat neckline!

👠 What I wore it with: Pointed-toe Steve Madden slingback flats and the Louis Vuitton Pochette Accessoires. — MB

Soraya Linen Dress in Raindrops (photo via Kayla Kuefler).

Soraya Linen Dress $328 at Reformation

⭐ Rating: 4.5/5

🤔 My thoughts: Out of all the Reformation dresses I tried, the Soraya Linen Dress was easily my favourite. A flirty little number for summer weddings, dates and dress-up shindigs, I find the cut super flattering, and I love the polka dots and bow. My only note is the fabric has zero give, so word to the wise if you're going to be eating a large meal.

👠 What I wore it with: A pair of heeled sandals from Staud, Mejuri's Dôme Hoops and my A.P.C. Ella Bag. — Kayla Kuefler, Senior Shopping Editor

Outfit #2: Grace Linen Two Piece

Reformation's Grace Linen Two Piece in Sundried Tomato (photo via Kayla Kuefler).

Grace Linen Two Piece $348 at Reformation

⭐ Rating: 4/5

🤔 My thoughts: In theory, I love this set. The colour? 11/10. The rich girl in NYC vibes? 15/10. However, it lost marks for me in two categories: fit and fabric. As much as I love Reformation (and trust me, I own a ton of it), their consistency in sizing can leave a lot to be desired. I ordered a size 6 in this set, but more realistically, it fits like an 8 or a 10. FYI — I clipped it in the back for the photo, but I'd suggest sizing down if you buy online. As for the fabric, she's a wrinkly gal. It's what you should expect with linen, but keeping your steamer handy wouldn't be a bad idea.

👠 What I wore it with: My oh-so-gorgeous but oh-so-uncomfortable Staud Shirley bag, a pair of Zara flats and a mishmash of gold accessories. — KK

Outfit #3: Louisa Linen Dress

Louisa Linen Dress in Romantic (photos via Kayla Kuefler).

Louisa Linen Dress $398 at Reformation

⭐ Rating: 3/5

🤔 My thoughts: However beautiful, this dress was not for me. I didn't find the fit or fabric particularly flattering, and if you're wearing it in peak summer, its surprisingly heavy fabric may weigh you down. That said, if you're looking for a more modest summer dress, this could be a winner. Its button-down front can be adjusted for how you see fit, and its near-ankle-grazing length is perfect for covering your legs.

👠 What I wore it with: Old Reformation heels (similar to this season's Elodie Block Heeled Sandal) and a Zara belt. — KK

Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.