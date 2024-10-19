Reformation has so many good sweaters and knits for fall — here's how our shopping experts are styling them

Reformation has so many cute sweaters for fall and winter 2024 (Photos via Yahoo Canada editors).

It's finally starting to feel like fall — and our shopping editors are embracing pumpkin everything, festive decor and of course, cozy sweaters. One of our favourites to ogle? Reformation.

The celebrity-loved brand's knitwear, jeans, boots and dresses have been spotted on everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Sarah Jessica Parker to Kaia Gerber, and they're a favourite of Yahoo shopping experts, too. As the temperatures dip, we tried six pieces of Reformation knitwear. Scroll down to see how we're styling them for fall (and beyond!)

Pairing the Reformation Jadey Sweater with a mini skirt and knee-high boots (Photo via Hilary Hagerman)

⭐ Rating: 4.5/5

🤔 My thoughts: I love this sweater. Full disclosure: I already own it in cherry red (which I snapped up during Reformation's Black Friday sale last year), and I wear it at least once a week through the fall and winter. When I saw this year's version featuring a navy stripe-accented V-neck, I had to try it. Collegiate style is back in a big way, and this oversized sweater gives major "oh, this? Found it at my fiancé's Hamptons house while on a weekend break from Harvard" vibes. It's oversized without being sloppy and pairs well with everything from plaid skirts (if you, like me, want to go Full Rory Gilmore) to jeans or leggings. It's 95 per cent recycled cashmere, 5 per cent cashmere, so it's lightweight while still remaining cozy, weighty and luxe. While it is a bit on the pricey side, this is a classic sweater I can see myself wearing for decades.

👠 What I wore it with: Reformation's Rory Skirt and Nancy Knee Boots for a full-on private school look. — Hilary Hagerman, Lifestyle & Commerce Managing Editor

Rory Skirt $258 at Reformation

Nancy Knee Boots $648 at Reformation

The Brooke Cotton Polo Sweater paired with classic jeans and ankle boots (Photo via Hilary Hagerman)

⭐ Rating: 3.5/5

🤔 My thoughts: I love polo sweaters, so I was really excited to try this one for fall. The colour of this sweater (called Sundried Tomato) is really unique. It's an updated spin on 2023's bright red trend and feels a bit more universal while still being something you could wear to a holiday party later this year. The relaxed fit and button detailing gives this piece a casual feel that makes it easy to wear. The only thing I didn't love about this sweater was the fabric. It's 100 per cent organic cotton, but labelled a mid-weight knit — but I find it to be heavy and structured. While it may relax a bit with wear, I think I'd be more comfortable in the Sawyer Oversized Cashmere Polo. However, if you're more of a cotton gal, this will be right up your alley.

👠 What I wore it with: Reformation's Cynthia Jeans High Rise Straight Jeans (which BTW are the perfect wear-with-anything jeans for fall and beyond) and old Alexander Wang ankle boots. — HH

Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans $248 at Reformation

The Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan paired with a denim mini skirt and knee-high boots (Photos via Melina Brum)

Reformation Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan This oversized cardigan is the perfect versatile piece for any fall and winter wardrobe. $428 at Reformation

⭐ Rating: 4.5/5

🤔 My thoughts: I absolutely love this comfy cardigan — it gives all the fall vibes. Everything is perfect, from its oversized fit and wide sleeves to its cozy cashmere blend (90 per cent recycled cashmere and 10 per cent cashmere). I think the collared look adds a chic touch while keeping things relaxed and effortless. After a long hunt for the perfect cardigan, this is the exact piece I was looking to add to my wardrobe. Sure, it's costly, but I know this will be a staple piece in my collection for years to come, so it's definitely worth the splurge, in my opinion.

👠 What I wore it with: Reformation's Lydia High Rise Denim Mini Skirt and a pair of knee-high boots for a fall-friendly ensemble. — Melina Brum, Shopping Editor

Lydia High Rise Denim Mini Skirt $218 at Reformation

The Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater paired with barrel jeans and Reformation flats. (Photos via Melina Brum)

⭐ Rating: 3/5

🤔 My thoughts: This V-neck sweater is comfortable and not overwhelmingly warm, which is perfect for layering during the fall and winter seasons. It's medium weight, made of 100 per cent organically grown cotton and feels good on the skin. Since this pullover is great for dressing up or down, I can see myself reaching for it often. However, while I do like the style and versatility of this sweater, the shape is a little hard for me to work with. Don't get me wrong, I love an oversized fit, especially for sweaters, but I find this one to be a bit on the boxy side.

👠 What I wore it with: Reformation's Bethany Ballet Flat and a pair of H&M barrel jeans for a laidback look. — Melina Brum, Shopping Editor

Bethany Ballet Flat $428 at Reformation

Super Barrel Regular Jeans $40 at H&M

Reformation's Ryan Cotton Zip Sweater was giving big 2000s energy (Photos via Kayla Kuefler).

⭐ Rating: 5/5

🤔 My thoughts: There are days you want to wear an oversized boxy sweater, and there are days when you want to remember you have a waistline — for those occasions, Reformation's Ryan Cotton Zip Sweater is perfect. I love, love, love how fitted this 100 per cent organically grown cotton sweater is. It's super comfortable and because the zipper conveniently zips both ways, it's equally as versatile. It's giving early aughts in the best way possible.

👠 What I wore it with: Leopard print pants from Zara (oh, how I love leopard print for fall!), sterling silver Charlotte Bold Hoops from Mejuri, a Lab Grown Sapphire Tennis Bracelet from Mejuri and Reformation's incredibly cute (and surprisingly comfortable!) Bethany Ballet Flat. — Kayla Kuefler, Senior Shopping Editor

Bethany Ballet Flat $428 at Reformation

Charlotte Bold Hoops $98 at Mejuri

Lab Grown Sapphire Tennis Bracelet $398 at Mejuri

Reformation's Hermia Regenerative Merino Polo is a great layering piece (Photos via Kayla Kuefler).

⭐ Rating: 3.5/5

🤔 My thoughts: Reformation's Hermia Regenerative Merino Polo is that perfect cold-weather staple that you can A) wear anywhere, B) style with everything and C) is super comfy. While I appreciate how flattering and cozy the merino wool polo is, I didn't love the neckline on me (I wish the buttons went lower) and I wish it weren't dry-clean only — I'm lazy, sue me!

👠 What I wore it with: An old Reformation denim mini skirt (shop a similar one here), a vintage Levi's denim jacket (shop similar here) and my go-to The Raquel Three-Hand Date Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch from Fossil.— Kayla Kuefler, Senior Shopping Editor

Hazel Low Rise Denim Mini Skirt $218 at Reformation

Original Trucker Jacket $138 at Levi's

Raquel Three-Hand Date Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch $249 at Fossil

