Ricki Lake Rewears White Dress from 2007 After 30-Lb. Weight Loss: ‘Oh, This Old Thing?’

The TV host originally wore the outfit to the 'Business of Being Born' world premiere 17 years ago

Ricki Lake/Instagram; Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic Ricki Lake

Ricki Lake is taking another trip down memory lane!

On Wednesday, May 8, the television host, 55, posed in the same white mini dress she originally wore back in 2007 for The Business of Being Born world premiere in New York City.

The dress featured floral black embroidered detail across the chest, and she teamed it with a pair of black stilettos for a photo shared on Instagram.

"Oh, this old thing?? Just had it hanging around 🥰 Originally wore this dress to the Business of Being Born world premiere in 2007 and now here I am wearing it again in 2024!" Lake captioned the post, adding an image of herself posing at the premiere alongside film director Abby Epstein.

This isn't the first time Lake has shared a side-by-side transformation photo amid her health and weight loss journey after losing over 30 lbs.

In March, she re-wore a mini black leather skirt and turtleneck sweater, teamed with a pair of heeled knee-high boots, that she'd originally worn in December 2011.

"Same outfit 13 years ago apart. Dec 2011 (just after I did DWTS) and now. #thisis55 #allnatural #healthy #happy #proud," she wrote in the caption.

Lake's posts come after she opened up about focusing on her health in an Instagram post in February.

Sharing newer and slightly older snaps from November, the Hairspray actress wrote, "Hi friends. I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier."

"My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.)," she continued.

Ricki Lake/Instagram Ricki Lake and her husband Ross Burningham

Lake pointed out that neither of them was pre-diabetic, adding that "both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own."

"Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past," Lake shared. "I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong. 💪"

"I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years," Lake added.



Read the original article on People.