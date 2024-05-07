Rita Ora's head-hugging hydro bob is a Met Gala 2024 slay

For you and me, the first Monday in May is potentially made up of a daily shower sing-song, followed by a Netflix binge and social media scroll – here, we welcome the early bank holiday with open arms and zero plans. But for the Hollywood A-Listers among us (t'was I, in another universe), and in this particular instance, Rita Ora, the first Monday in May is a time to gird your loins for the annual Met Gala has arrived... Ding dong, Anna Wintour calls!

Now, although worlds apart, what both ours and Rita's 6 May 2024 routines do have in common is the wash routines. Confused, much? Well, while our bi-weekly hair cleanses were left to dry in the comfort of our own bedrooms, Rita took hers to New York, arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a sopping – yet styled – wet fresh-out-the-shower 'do.

Take a look at the paparazzi pics, below:

We like to call this head-hugging look the 'hydro bob', which sees androgynous, editorial hair drenched in gloss and moisture. The shape can be tailored to the individual but what keeps it consistent and on-trend today is the semi-wet-look style.

Doesn't she look gorgeous?!

Completing the look, Rita wore a dress designed by Marni and explained on Instagram that it "encapsulates in the most delicate and powerful manner a real tapestry of human crafts spanning a period of two millennia from Egypt to Rome. ⌛️⏳💫❤️"

All in all, Rita really did embody the “The Garden of Time” theme. Snaps for the pop star!

