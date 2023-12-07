Roots holiday PJ sale: Save 30% on pajamas and loungewear for the whole family
Add these Roots holiday PJ deals to cart before they sell out.
The holidays are the ideal time to kick back and relax at home, throw on a movie and lounge fireside in some cozy PJs. It's an activity that works well on your own or with loved ones, and in case you haven't yet settled on this year's loungewear Roots is having a huge sale on PJs for the whole family.
Shoppers can save 30 per cent on PJ tops, bottoms, onesies and sets that are perfect for gifting. There's no discount code necessary — prices are already marked down so you can go ahead and add your favourites to cart.
Just don't wait too long to shop, as this sale ends on Dec. 10. Shop the best Roots holiday finds below!
Womens Park Plaid Pajama Set
This cozy plaid set is made from 100 per cent cotton for a breathable feel. Shop it in three colours: pink, black and red.
Mens Leaf Plaid Fill Long Sleeve T-Shirt
This tee is classic Canadiana — a laid-back style and plenty of retro appeal.
Womens Cooper Plaid Long Sleeve T-Shirt
The iconic Roots emblem gets a festive update in this long-sleeve tee.
Mens Park Plaid Pajama Pant
Reviewers have dubbed these "the perfect pajama pant" — shop them in four holiday-ready colours: green, red, blue and grey.
One Robe Gender Free
This thick fleece robe comes in four colours, but you'll have to act fast to grab one — sizes are already selling out.
Womens Inglenook Pajama Set
Cozy up in these brushed flannel PJs, which have a classic relaxed fit for comfort.
Mens Winter Pajama Pant
Get into the holiday spirit! Wear these festive printed pants on their own, or with the matching top.
Womens Winter Pajama Top
Pair this festive top with the matching Winter Pajama Pants, and you have the makings of a good night's sleep.
Pender Henley
Whether you wear this top for sleep, lounging or casual outings, the possibilities are totally up to you. The matching Pender Pants are also available.
Womens Roots Cabin Onesie
For a comfy style that works for lounging or sleeping, look to this onesie made from classic Roots salt and pepper fleece.
Inglenook Pajama Pant
These pajama bottoms have a relaxed fit — perfect for lazy days around the house.
