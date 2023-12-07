Roots holiday PJ sale: Save 30% on pajamas and loungewear for the whole family

Save 30% on pajamas and loungewear at Roots. Photos via Roots.

The holidays are the ideal time to kick back and relax at home, throw on a movie and lounge fireside in some cozy PJs. It's an activity that works well on your own or with loved ones, and in case you haven't yet settled on this year's loungewear Roots is having a huge sale on PJs for the whole family.

Shoppers can save 30 per cent on PJ tops, bottoms, onesies and sets that are perfect for gifting. There's no discount code necessary — prices are already marked down so you can go ahead and add your favourites to cart.

Just don't wait too long to shop, as this sale ends on Dec. 10. Shop the best Roots holiday finds below!

Womens Park Plaid Pajama Set. Image via Roots.

This cozy plaid set is made from 100 per cent cotton for a breathable feel. Shop it in three colours: pink, black and red.

$83 $118 at Roots

Mens Leaf Plaid Fill Long Sleeve T-Shirt. Image via Roots.

This tee is classic Canadiana — a laid-back style and plenty of retro appeal.

$34 $48 at Roots

Womens Cooper Plaid Long Sleeve T-Shirt. Image via Roots.

The iconic Roots emblem gets a festive update in this long-sleeve tee.

$31 $44 at Roots

Mens Park Plaid Pajama Pant. Image via Roots.

Reviewers have dubbed these "the perfect pajama pant" — shop them in four holiday-ready colours: green, red, blue and grey.

$48 $68 at Roots

One Robe Gender Free. Image via Roots.

This thick fleece robe comes in four colours, but you'll have to act fast to grab one — sizes are already selling out.

$104 $148 at Roots

Womens Inglenook Pajama Set. Image via Roots.

Cozy up in these brushed flannel PJs, which have a classic relaxed fit for comfort.

$83 $118 at Roots

Mens Winter Pajama Pant. Image via Roots.

Get into the holiday spirit! Wear these festive printed pants on their own, or with the matching top.

$48 $68 at Roots

Womens Winter Pajama Top. Image via Roots.

Pair this festive top with the matching Winter Pajama Pants, and you have the makings of a good night's sleep.

$41 $58 at Roots

Pender Henley. Image via Roots.

Whether you wear this top for sleep, lounging or casual outings, the possibilities are totally up to you. The matching Pender Pants are also available.

$55 $78 at Roots

Womens Roots Cabin Onesie. Image via Roots.

For a comfy style that works for lounging or sleeping, look to this onesie made from classic Roots salt and pepper fleece.

$90 $128 at Roots

Inglenook Pajama Pant. Image via Roots.

These pajama bottoms have a relaxed fit — perfect for lazy days around the house.

$48 $68 at Roots

