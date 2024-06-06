These Royal Family-Worn Styles From Brands Like Everlane and Rothy’s Are Still in Stock

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The royal family has a remarkable influence on the retail (and secondhand) landscape. In fact, there are dozens of websites and blogs dedicated to discovering what brands Meghan Markle wears and paying homage to the late Princess Diana’s ever-enduring sartorial legacy.

Naturally, it’s not uncommon for an item spotted on a stylish royal like Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle to sell out mere minutes after a photograph of them wearing a crowd-pleasing piece surfaces on social media or is published in the tabloids—especially when it’s relatively affordable for non-royal budgets.

Try as you may, it’s usually tough to snag that exact look spotted on your favorite royal, whether that’s a chic DVF wrap dress, an under $500 Italian leather handbag, or a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, without having to scour resale sites like eBay and Poshmark and pay insane markup prices.

When Meghan Markle recently announced her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, I found myself in an online shopping rabbit hole, perusing the internet for some of our wallet-friendly fashion favorites still available online. Surprisingly, quite a few royal-approved items are still in stock.

Brands like Rothy’s, Barbour, and Staud still have items worn by royals that you can still buy without paying double the retail price on the secondhand market. If you’re looking to stock your wardrobe with royal-loved items that won’t break the bank, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll through below to check out some still-in-stock royalty-worthy staples you can still buy.

Rothy’s The Point Flat

Meghan Markle has an affinity for eco-friendly, sustainable brands, so it’s no surprise the Duchess has been seen sporting Rothy’s footwear, which is made from plastic bottles. Markle was spotted wearing the brand’s bestselling pointed-toe ballet flats on an outing years ago, and we’ve been obsessed with these flats ever since. Markle wore the signature, still-in-stock shoe in black, but The Point comes in many vibrant hues as well, including a fresh summer-essential dragon fruit.

Buy Rothy’s The Point Flat at Rothy’s, $149

Barbour Beadnell Wax Jacket

Barbour is a brand worn by many royal family members, from Princess Diana to Kate Middleton and even Meghan Markle. If you’re looking for a long-lasting, warm jacket that can withstand the wear and tear of the outdoors, Barbour’s signature waxed jackets are a great investment piece you’ll wear for more than just a season.

Buy Barbour Beadnell Wax Jacket at Zappos, $398

Buy Barbour Beadnell Wax Jacket at Backcountry, $398

Penelope Chilvers Tassel Knee High Boot

Talk about a boot that has endured for years and years—both in terms of the fickle trend cycle and its durable design. Kate Middleton has sported Penelope Chilvers’ knee-high tassel boots many times during her early years in the spotlight, and she still pulls them out occasionally. You’ll have to splurge for these boots, but as Middleton has proved, they have quite the lifespan.

Buy Penelope Chilvers Tassel Knee High Boot at Nordstrom, $695

Everlane The New Day Market Tote

At the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stepped out with this chic Everlane leather tote, and the bag quickly sold out. The bag was recently re-released with some revisions as The New Day Market Tote, and though you won’t find the exact color that Markle carried, you can source the roomy bag in shades like black, chocolate, and brandy.

Buy Everlane The New Day Market Tote at Everlane, $275

Staud Millie Dress

Meghan Markle wore this beautiful Staud maxi dress during a tour back when she was a working royal, and even all these years later, the dress is still a bestseller among the brand. The lightweight dress is casual enough to wear for everyday adventures, but it can easily be dressed up for a cocktail event.

Buy Staud Millie Dress at Bloomingdale's, $425

Buy Staud Millie Dress at Staud, $495

Veja Esplar Sneakers

It turns out even princesses can get behind a classic pair of sneakers. Kate Middleton wore these ethically made, affordable trainers during a visit to Scotland in 2021, and we can’t help but want to copy her down-to-earth, off-duty style. These classic Veja sneakers come in various shades, but we especially adore Middleton’s rose gold pair.

Buy Veja Esplar Sneakers at Zappos, $150

Buy Veja Esplar Sneakers at Neiman Marcus, $150

Hedley & Bennett Cross Back Apron

Want to exude culinary royalty in the kitchen? Take a nod from Meghan Markle and treat yourself to one of Hedley & Bennett’s Essential Aprons, which you may have also seen on the hit show The Bear. The Duchess once wore a customized version of the apron for an Archewell Foundation event, but there are many gorgeous iterations of the brand’s aprons, including some irresistible collaborations with LoveShackFancy and Disney.

Buy Hedley & Bennett Cross Back Apron at Hedley & Bennett, $85

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses

If you’ve ever wanted to own an affordable royal family accessory, these sunglasses are a great place to start. These subtle cat-eye sunglasses first graced Markle’s face a few years back, and we’re shocked they’re still in stock.

Buy Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses at Revolve, $75

Buy Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses at Amazon, $75

Karen Millen Forever Pleat Belted Midi DressDown From $375

This statement-making midi dress is versatile enough for various occasions, from the office to a wedding weekend and everything in between. Kate Middleton rocked this gorgeous pleated dress in a canary hue during an outing in 2022, and remarkably, the dress is still in stock (and on sale)—albeit in other shades and limited sizes.

Buy Karen Millen Forever Pleat Belted Midi Dress at Karen Millen, $245

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Everlane Reinvented a Meghan Markle-Approved Handbag

PSA: These Meghan Markle-Approved Sunglasses Are Under $100

You Can Snag Meghan Markle’s Exact Top, and It’s Inspired By a Beyoncé Birthday Wish

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.